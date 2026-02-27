DaBella Expands Executive Leadership to Strengthen Infrastructure for National Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of a Chief Process Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to scalable infrastructure, operational discipline, and sustained national expansion.

As DaBella continues to grow across the United States, the company is making strategic investments in enterprise-wide systems and leadership alignment to ensure that its rapid expansion is supported by strong internal processes and consistent performance standards.

BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE TO MATCH EXPANSION

The executive stepping into this role previously transformed the company's finance operations, converting complex bottlenecks into streamlined successes while scaling the department from a team of three to a high-performing team of twenty.

Throughout this period of growth, process integrity remained a constant priority.

"A proven leader who built the industry's best finance department as a director," said Donnie McMillan, Chief Executive Officer of DaBella. "This leader created new processes and systems while creating leaders below them. It's not just what you're doing for yourself or the company, it's what you do for your followers. This leader is a living, breathing incarnation of 'Lead, Care, Grow.' As CEO, I don't make this statement often: I would follow this leader. And everyone who has the pleasure of being led to this level, quite frankly, has been given a gift. One word to describe this individual, leader."

TURNING OPERATIONAL DISCIPLINE INTO SCALABLE SUCCESS

"A true leader doesn't just count value — they create it," said Pia Bharath, Chief of Staff. "Throughout our growth, this leader has been a constant — someone who means serious business and never wavers on process integrity. From maintaining critical vendor relationships to ensuring Sales had the approvals needed to win, they demonstrated that high standards and high growth go hand in hand. We're excited to see that same transformative energy applied across the entire organization."

The Chief Process Officer will oversee enterprise-wide process development, systems optimization, and cross-functional alignment — ensuring DaBella's expansion is supported by clarity, accountability, and scalable operational frameworks.

LEADERSHIP THAT STRENGTHENS THE ENTERPRISE

"Leadership at this level is about consistency and example," said Stuart Herman, Chief Market Development Officer. "This leader leads by example and lives our values of Lead, Care, Grow. No one is more consistent or more committed to accomplishing the task at hand. By building a strong, capable team, they created the foundation that now allows them to expand their impact across the organization."

The appointment reflects DaBella's continued focus on operational maturity, ensuring that infrastructure evolves alongside growth while maintaining the performance standards that define the company.

INVESTING IN SUSTAINABLE NATIONAL GROWTH

As DaBella advances its national footprint, strengthening executive oversight of process integrity ensures that expansion remains intentional, disciplined, and sustainable. The addition of the Chief Process Officer role signals the company's long-term commitment to scaling leadership, protecting operational excellence, and delivering consistent value to homeowners across every market it serves.

ABOUT DABELLA

Headquartered in Texas with more than 65 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development, and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. At DaBella, Quality Begins at Home.

