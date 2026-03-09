DaBella Announces Opening of New Location in Bismarck, North Dakota

Home improvement company expands national footprint to 67 locations

BISMARCK, N.D., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella, a national home improvement company specializing in roofing, siding, windows, and bath remodeling, has officially opened a new location in Bismarck, North Dakota, marking the company's 67th office nationwide.

The expansion into Bismarck represents the company's continued growth and its commitment to bringing high-quality home improvement solutions to more homeowners across the country. The new location will serve homeowners throughout Bismarck and surrounding communities, providing professional installation and premium products designed to improve the durability, efficiency, and appearance of their homes.

North Dakota homeowners face some of the most demanding weather conditions in the country, including severe winters, high winds, and seasonal storms. The Bismarck office will focus on providing exterior home improvement solutions built to withstand the region's climate while improving long-term home performance and energy efficiency.

In addition to serving homeowners, the new location will create career opportunities in the region as DaBella continues to expand its workforce across the United States. The company remains focused on building strong teams and developing leadership from within as it grows into new markets.

DaBella's expansion into North Dakota reflects the company's ongoing mission to make high-quality home improvement services more accessible while maintaining the standards of craftsmanship and customer care that have fueled its nationwide growth.

Homeowners in the Bismarck area can now schedule complimentary consultations to explore available roofing and window remodeling solutions.

For more information about DaBella and its services, visit www.dabella.us

About DaBella

Headquartered in Texas with more than 67 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values — We Lead, We Care, We Grow — the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes.

