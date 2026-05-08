DaBella Is Proud to Support Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Building Beds for Children in Need Across the Magic Valley

Family-Owned Home Improvement Company Deepens Its Community Commitment Through Hands-On Support of the National Nonprofit's Founding Chapter in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella, a family-owned home improvement company guided by its core values of Lead, Care, and Grow, is proud to announce its support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) through participation in a massive community bed build event in Twin Falls, Idaho. The effort is part of DaBella's broader commitment to supporting organizations that create meaningful, lasting impact for families facing life's most serious challenges.

Across the United States, an estimated 108,000 children are currently waiting for a bed of their own. For families navigating economic hardship, a safe and comfortable place for their children to sleep is often out of reach. It is exactly the kind of crisis that DaBella believes no community should have to face alone.

On Saturday, May 2, the DaBella Twin Falls team joined hundreds of volunteers at the CSI Expo Center to confront that crisis head-on. Working alongside community members and local businesses, the team spent the day cutting lumber, sanding wood, and assembling bed frames. The beds built during the event will be delivered directly to local families and installed with new mattresses and bedding, ensuring that children in the Magic Valley have a safe place to lay their heads.

Where the Mission Began

For the Twin Falls team, the event held special significance. Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded in Twin Falls in 2012 by Luke and Heidi Mickelson. What began as a single project for a local family has since grown into a national movement with more than 300 chapters across the country, united by a single, powerful belief: "No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town."

Participating in the organization's hometown chapter allowed the DaBella team to contribute to a mission that is deeply rooted in the local community but felt nationwide.

Why DaBella Stands Behind This Mission

For DaBella, community investment is not a line item; it is a core value. Through its DaBella Cares initiative, the company has supported veteran services, cancer research organizations, and families in need across the country. The connection to Sleep in Heavenly Peace reflects the same belief that has guided DaBella since 2011: that caring for people does not stop at the front door.

"At DaBella, we believe that real growth comes from adding value to the people and communities around us. Supporting Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a reflection of that. This organization is doing critical, life-changing work for families who need it most, and our Twin Falls team was honored to put in the sweat equity to help make sure no child in their community has to sleep on the floor." — Luke Sorensen, Director of Community Engagement, DaBella

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. Founded in Twin Falls, Idaho in 2012, SHP has grown into a national organization with hundreds of local chapters driven by volunteers who believe that all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. To date, SHP has delivered more than 369,000 beds nationwide. Learn more at www.shpbeds.org.

About DaBella Headquartered in Texas with more than 68 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development, and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values of We Lead, We Care, We Grow, the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes. Learn more at www.dabella.us.

SOURCE DaBella