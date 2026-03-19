DaBella Expands Call Center in Dallas, Creating New Career Opportunities

Home improvement company continues national growth with investment in customer experience, workforce development and leadership training

DALLAS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella today announced the expansion of its call center operations in Dallas, further strengthening its national infrastructure and creating new career opportunities within the organization.

The Dallas call center is fully operational and serves as a central hub for customer outreach, appointment scheduling and support services across DaBella's growing footprint. The expansion reflects the company's continued investment in both customer experience and internal growth.

The facility features approximately 270 seats across two shifts, supporting a range of roles from entry-level call center agents to leadership and supervisory positions. Company leaders say the expansion is designed to create clear pathways for career advancement while supporting the company's long-term growth strategy.

"We prioritize promoting from within, with numerous examples of call center agents advancing into leadership roles — both within the center and across other departments," said Robert Bayer, Director of Call Center Operations at DaBella.

The Dallas call center is structured to improve efficiency and responsiveness, allowing DaBella to better serve homeowners across the country while maintaining a high level of service.

"The location features approximately 270 seats across two shifts, with plans to add up to 15 supervisory roles," Bayer added.

In addition to expanding operations, DaBella continues to invest in leadership development across the organization. Through its ongoing partnership with Maxwell Leadership, employees have opportunities to develop professionally and grow into leadership roles, including those within the call center environment.

With operations in multiple states and a growing network of branch locations. Investments in people, training and infrastructure remain a central part of the company's growth strategy.

For more information on job opportunities, visit https://dabella.us/careers/

About DaBella

Headquartered in Texas with more than 67 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values — We Lead, We Care, We Grow — the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes.

SOURCE DaBella