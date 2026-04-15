DaBella Partners with Children's Cancer Association to Bring Joy and Healing to Children Facing Serious Illness

Family-Owned Home Improvement Company Deepens Its Community Commitment Through Partnership with the National Nonprofit Behind the Life-Changing JoyRx Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella, a family-owned home improvement company guided by its core values of Lead, Care, and Grow, is proud to announce its partnership with the Children's Cancer Association (CCA) and its life-changing JoyRx programs. As part of the partnership, DaBella has contributed a $25,000 donation to support CCA's mission and help expand its reach to more children and families across the country. The partnership reflects DaBella's ongoing commitment to caring for families far beyond the walls of their homes, investing in communities where it lives and works, and in the children who deserve to feel like children, no matter what they are facing.

Founded in 1995 after the Ellis family lost their five-year-old daughter Alexandra to cancer, Children's Cancer Association has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit with a singular mission: to empower seriously ill children to express themselves, play, and make meaningful connections through joy-based programs. Today, CCA delivers those programs (JoyRx Music, JoyRx Mentorship, and JoyRx Nature) free of charge to children and families navigating some of life's most difficult moments.

"At DaBella, we believe that caring for families doesn't stop at the front door. It extends into the communities we serve every day. When we find organizations like Children's Cancer Association, organizations creating real, lasting change in the lives of children and families facing unimaginable challenges, we don't just want to support them, we want to stand beside them. That is what our values call us to do," said Luke Sorensen, Director of Community Engagement at DaBella.

Joy Is the Medicine

In fiscal year 2025, CCA served 42,961 children and teens nationwide, representing a 17% year-over-year increase, logging nearly 300,000 JoyRx interactions across its programs. That reach extends to 47 program sites in 20 states and Washington, D.C., with two dedicated JoyRx Music Specialists now serving seven program sites across Texas alone, including Texas Children's Hospital in North Austin.

The impact reaches far beyond the numbers. JoyRx Music brings trained musicians directly to the bedsides of children in treatment, meeting them exactly where they are: emotionally, physically, and in the moment. JoyRx Mentorship, the only program of its kind in the nation, pairs children facing serious illness with trained adult volunteers who provide companionship, connection, and a genuine sense of belonging. And JoyRx Nature offers children in treatment the restorative power of the natural world.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting and playing music for seven-year-old Miles and his familia. Little did I know, it was his last day in the hospital, and we got to celebrate with music! Mom, Grandma, and Auntie were all so appreciative. They all loved finding out about JoyRx and enjoying the music together as a family!"

Monica, JoyRx Music Specialist

Connection That Lasts a Lifetime

Perhaps nothing captures the heart of JoyRx's work more than the bonds formed through its Mentorship program. Volunteers like Peter, first served by JoyRx Mentorship as a child and now a JoyRx Mentor himself, represent what sustained care and community can create.

"I know that a small act of joy can change someone's life. And I'm excited and humbled to be part of that, to help children know that they aren't alone, that we're here. That you believe in their joy, and I believe in their joy, and that no matter what, we are all here walking with them on this path."

Peter, served by JoyRx Mentorship and current JoyRx Mentor

Families who have experienced JoyRx describe relationships that go far beyond a hospital visit. Launa, whose daughter Hadley was matched with JoyRx Mentor Sophia, shared: "Sophia puts that twinkle in her eye and lets her enjoy being a kid. I absolutely know that Sophia will be part of our family forever."

Why DaBella Stands Behind This Mission

For DaBella, community investment is not a line item; it is a core value. Through its DaBella Cares initiative, the company has supported cancer-focused causes, veteran services, and families in need across the country. The connection to Children's Cancer Association is a natural extension of that commitment: both organizations believe that families are everything, and that people, especially children, should never face their hardest days without support.

With operations spanning 28 states and a culture built on the values of Lead, Care, and Grow, DaBella is uniquely positioned to help organizations like CCA expand their reach and deepen their impact. As CCA continues its national expansion, now serving children across 20 states and the District of Columbia, DaBella is proud to walk alongside them.

About Children's Cancer Association

Children's Cancer Association (CCA) empowers all seriously ill children to express themselves, play, and make meaningful connections by enriching their treatment experience and improving their well-being with joy-based programs. Founded in 1995, CCA delivers JoyRx Music, JoyRx Mentorship, and JoyRx Nature experiences free of charge to children and families nationwide. In FY25, CCA served 42,961 children and teens through nearly 300,000 JoyRx interactions across 47 program sites in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.joyrx.org.

About DaBella

Headquartered in Texas with more than 68 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development, and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values of We Lead, We Care, We Grow, the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes. Learn more at www.dabella.us.

SOURCE DaBella