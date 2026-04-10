DaBella Opens Its 68th Location in Fairfield, California, Marking a Milestone Year of National Growth

Family-Owned Home Improvement Company Continues Its Rapid Expansion Across the United States, Bringing Its Signature Quality and Community-First Values to Northern California

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella, a family-owned home improvement company guided by its core values of Lead, Care, and Grow, is proud to announce the opening of its 68th branch location in Fairfield, California. The milestone marks another significant chapter in what has been a remarkable year of growth for the company, as DaBella continues to expand its national footprint while staying true to the values that have defined it since its founding in 2011.

Fairfield, located in the heart of Solano County in Northern California's Bay Area-Sacramento corridor, is home to a diverse and growing community of homeowners who face the region's unique climate demands head on. From triple-digit summer heat and persistent Delta winds to a wet season that puts exterior home systems to the test, Fairfield homeowners deserve a trusted partner who understands both the local landscape and the value of a well-protected home. DaBella is proud to be that partner.

"We are very excited to further expand our footprint in Northern California. This is a direct result of some exceptional work by our leaders in the area and we cannot wait to see what multiplying effect this has on our growth in the region."

Stuart Herman, Chief Market Development Officer, DaBella

A Year Defined by Growth and Purpose

The opening of the Fairfield location is the latest milestone in a year that has seen DaBella expand with intention and momentum. Now operating across 28 states with more than 68 branch locations, the company has grown steadily by entering new markets, investing in local talent, and delivering on its promise to provide every homeowner with a quality experience regardless of zip code. New locations opened throughout 2025 and into 2026 span communities from the East Coast to the Pacific, each one chosen with care and each one staffed with people who reflect the communities they serve.

That growth is not simply about scale. It is about reach. For DaBella, every new location means more families who can access premium roofing, siding, windows, and bathroom remodeling services backed by industry-leading warranties and certified installation teams. It means more homeowners who no longer have to settle for less when it comes to the place they love most.

DaBella has also invested heavily in its people throughout this period of expansion. In 2025, the company placed 100 employees into the Maxwell Leadership Certification Program, a testament to its belief that strong communities are built from the inside out. With a culture rooted in promoting from within, DaBella's growth story is as much about the people carrying it forward as it is about the locations on the map.

Serving Fairfield and Solano County

Fairfield and the surrounding Solano County region present a distinctive set of home improvement needs. Summers regularly push temperatures past 100 degrees, accelerating wear on roofing systems and exterior surfaces. The Delta winds that move through the region year-round place constant stress on siding and windows. And the wet season brings rainfall that quickly exposes any weakness in a home's exterior envelope.

DaBella's Fairfield team is equipped to meet those demands with premium American-made products and certified installation professionals. Whether it is a new roof, updated siding, energy-efficient windows, or a refreshed bathroom, every project is completed to the same high standard that homeowners across the country have come to expect from DaBella.

Homeowners in Fairfield, Vacaville, Dixon, Suisun City, and the broader Solano County area can now connect with a local DaBella team for a free, no-obligation consultation. DaBella specialists will assess the home, walk homeowners through their options, and provide straightforward pricing with no pressure.

68 Locations. One Standard.

From the Pacific Northwest where DaBella began to the growing communities of Northern California, and from New England to the Gulf Coast, each DaBella location operates under the same principles: quality materials, expert installation, transparent pricing, and a genuine commitment to the families behind every front door.

Sixty-eight locations is a number worth celebrating. But for DaBella, it is also a reminder of the responsibility that comes with growth. Each location is a promise to a community. Each team member is an extension of a culture built on care. And each homeowner who chooses DaBella is trusting the company with something irreplaceable.

That trust is something DaBella does not take lightly. It is, in every sense, where quality begins.

About DaBella

Headquartered in Texas with more than 68 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development, and delivering high-quality roofing, siding, window, and bathroom remodeling solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values of We Lead, We Care, We Grow, the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes. Learn more at www.dabella.us.

SOURCE DaBella