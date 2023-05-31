Dablicator Retail Revenues Surpass $100MM as it Enters Brand Partnership with TerrAscend

Dablicator

31 May, 2023, 20:00 ET

Top oil applicator manufacturer offers turnkey, revenue-generating solutions for TerrAscend's leading in-house brands

OAKLAND, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dablicator, a California-based producer of custom-branded, high-quality cannabis hardware, today announced that TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, has joined the Dablicator™ Oil Applicator Brand Partner Program for TerrAscend's best-in-class in-house brands, including Gage Cannabis, Kind Tree and Ilera Healthcare.

*Dablicator provides oil applicator hardware for TerrAscend's leading cannabis brands including Kind Tree, Gage Cannabis and Ilera Healthcare for select adult-use and medical markets.*

Dablicator strives to simplify the use of concentrates for medical patients and recreational consumers alike. Its innovative Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is crafted to replace messy syringes and is compatible with all oil types. Since launching its brand partner program in 2020, Dablicator has become the leading name in concentrate delivery hardware, with 42 brand partners across 23 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Canada and Puerto Rico.

TerrAscend joins this portfolio of partners to grow revenue streams within the concentrates category for its industry-leading in-house brands including Gage Cannabis, Kind Tree and Ilera Healthcare. Gage Cannabis and Kind Tree-branded Dablicator™ Oil Applicators will be available in New Jersey and Maryland for medical patients and recreational consumers beginning this summer, while Ilera Healthcare-branded Dablicator™ Oil Applicators will be available to medical patients only in Pennsylvania.

Thanks to its proprietary hardware, the Dablicator™ Oil Applicator has quickly risen as one of the fast-growing product segments for its brand partners, increasing revenue and retail basket size for many brand partners. To date, Dablicator has generated over $100 million in new retail revenue for its brand partners, allowing them to efficiently offer new SKUs using existing infrastructure and oil without additional capital expenditure.

"Dablicator demonstrates the need for a product that supersedes traditional syringes in the oil category, replacing classic hardware with something more efficient and versatile," said Mike McDonald, President of Dablicator. "Dablicator has been able to generate this $100+ million in new retail revenue for its brand partners by redefining the direct oil application category and optimizing its services. I am thrilled to welcome TerrAscend to the Dablicator community and look forward to collaborating to deliver their oil-based products in the most innovative way."

For more information on how companies can access Dablicator's turnkey solutions, please visit the Dablicator website.

About Dablicator
Originally created by one of California's leading cannabis brands, Dablicator partners with vertically integrated operators and premium extract brands to deliver the easiest, most versatile way to experience cannabis. Their patented Dablicator™ oil applicator, is designed to replace a messy syringe and is ideal for all oil types including live rosin, solventless, live resin, RSO, distillate, hemp CBD, and more. The Dablicator brand partner program provides a turnkey solution with fully brandable hardware, packaging, and marketing materials that drives product innovation and accretive retail revenue with your brand and your oil.

SOURCE Dablicator

