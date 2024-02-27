DABSTRACT IN ILLINOIS! UCG Inc. Partners with Bedford Grow to Introduce Dabstract, an Award-Winning Extraction Brand, to the State

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCG Inc. is thrilled to announce its partnership with Bedford Grow to introduce its highly acclaimed Dabstract products and brand to the Illinois' cannabis market. This is an exciting new chapter for both companies, and for consumers that love cannabis. This marks Dabstract's third state expansion in the past 6 months. For Bedford Grow, bringing a new brand to the state signifies significant growth as they embark on this exciting venture.

Dabstract Live Resin High Terpene Extract Vape Cartridge. Photo courtesy of Dabstract UCG Inc. © UCG Inc. 2024

Eli Korer, CEO of UCG Inc., "It has been Dabstract's dream to bring its tremendous products to Illinois. I grew up and live here, it's a wonderful and special place with the best people, who deserve the best cannabis experience. Dabstract's going to be bringing that. We look forward to working with the great team at Bedford Grow to deliver on that promise."

Bedford Grow is the original woman, family, and locally owned and operated, independent cannabis cultivator in Illinois, who offer a wide variety of cannabis products. "As a quality driven company, all of us at BG are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Dabstract brand. Together we hope to elevate concentrates in Illinois and foster better awareness and education of terpenes and their effects," said Bedford Grow's CEO, Laurel Dineff.

Dabstract will gain exclusive access to Bedford Grow's extensive library of unique cultivars. With a shared dedication to quality, this collaboration promises to elevate the cannabis offerings in Illinois. "It's rare to come across a team like Bedford Grow, who is equally passionate about genetics and terpene profiles as we are. We're thrilled to collaborate with this team and eager to showcase their cultivars through our extraction method," stated Dylan Thiel, CTO of UCG Inc.

The family business values of both Dabstract and Bedford Grow are at the core of this partnership. Both companies have an unparalleled commitment to providing premium quality cannabis products that consumers can trust, as well as a shared mission to create a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Dabstract products will be available throughout Illinois in late February.

Visit www.Dabstract.com/findus to locate a local dispensary.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About UCG Inc.

UCG Inc., is a prominent player in the cannabis space and parent company of the Dabstract brand. With a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, UCG Inc. has consistently established itself as a leader in the industry, setting new standards for excellence. For more information, please visit unioncannabisgroup.com.

About Dabstract

Dabstract is UCG, Inc.'s award-winning cannabis brand, recognized for its High Terpene Extracts (HTE). Founded by brothers Derek and Dylan Thiel in Washington State, Dabstract has set a standard for quality high-terpene concentrates that celebrate the essence of each strain with their proprietary extraction method. To learn more, visit dabstract.com.

About Bedford Grow

Bedford Grow is the original woman, family, and locally owned, owner-operated, independent cannabis cultivator in Illinois, producing premier products for both medical and adult use. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Bedford Grow is a leader amongst cultivators in the state.

SOURCE Union Cannabis Group