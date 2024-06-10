DAD JOKES TAKE CENTER STAGE (AND COULD PAY FOR YOUR PANERA!) WITH FATHER'S DAY SWEEPSTAKES

DAD JOKES MIGHT NOT ALWAYS LAND, BUT THEY COULD LAND YOU A MEAL AT PANERA STARTING JUNE 10*

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Panera Bread is turning groans into grins with a sweepstakes that celebrates the one and only dad joke.

Dads are known for their love, support, and, of course, their legendary sense of humor (or lack thereof). To honor these champions of the pun, Panera Bread is asking fans to engage on social media and share their best (or worst) dad jokes for a chance to win a Panera gift card to treat your dad starting June 10th at noon ET*.

Here's how to enter:

Follow @PaneraBread on Instagram and wait for the Father's Day post to go live on June 10th at noon ET .

at . Unleash your inner dad (or inner child who groans at dad jokes) by liking and commenting – while you're at it, give us your best dad joke.

The prize? 50 winners will receive a $25 Panera Bread gift card towards your Panera faves, like a Father's Day breakfast Family Feast for four.

Want to make Dad's day even better? Panera offers Panera's Family Feast value meals that are family-sized meals made to feed a family of four at a great value. Father's Day brunch is easy with options including the Breakfast Sandwich Feast of 4 sandwiches for $15.99 (plus tax) or the Baked Goods Feast featuring six Panera pastries priced at $16.99 (plus tax) for an easy celebratory meal (price may vary by cafe; delivery price higher).

And, for a limited time this month, get a gift for dad and a little gift for yourself too! Panera is celebrating Dads & Grads from June 5th through June 30th, where guests can earn a $5 bonus card for every $25 in gift cards purchased online**.

To start your next order, visit PaneraBread.com or download the app today. For more information on the Father's Day Sweepstakes, visit https://www.panerabread.com/content/panerabread_com/en-us/legal/the-panera-fathers-day-sweepstakes.html.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 48 contiguous US (+ D.C.) (legal residents of AK and HI excluded). 18 or older. Sweepstakes starts 6/10/24 at 11:00 a.m. CT and ends 6/14/24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person. For Official Rules, including odds and prize description visit: https://www.panerabread.com/content/panerabread_com/en-us/legal/the-panera-fathers-day-sweepstakes.html Void where prohibited.

**Get a $5 bonus card for every $25 in Panera Bread® plastic gift cards and eGift cards purchased or reloaded online, or eGift card purchases made using Apple Pay in Messages, at participating U.S. bakery-cafes between 6/5/24 - 6/30/24. Bonus cards are valid for use online or in-cafe at participating U.S. bakery-cafes only from 7/1/24 – 7/31/24. Bonus card can be used multiple times until the $5 is depleted or the promotion expires, whichever is earlier. Offer not valid in cafe, on bulk gift card purchases, or purchases from third parties. While supplies last. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, typographical or computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. See bonus card for additional bonus card restrictions and requirements. See gift card or www.PaneraBread.com/GiftCardTerms for additional gift card restrictions and requirements. To purchase eGift cards using Apple Pay in Messages, download the Panera Bread iOS app and, when in the Messages app, open the app drawer and choose the Panera Bread icon to select a valid amount to purchase an e-gift card. Available to iOS app users only. Must download latest version of the Panera Bread iOS app and restart the Messages app to text Panera Bread eGift Cards through Messages.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of May 28, 2024, there were 2,182 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contact

Panera PR

[email protected]

