- Wins Gold in Social Media and Event Categories at the IAA MUSE Creative Awards

- Recognized for Social Media Strategy for Jongga and Ofood and Global Student Film Festival E.T.F.F.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang Group announced on the 31st that it has won two Gold Awards at the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards, a global awards program recognizing excellence in advertising, design, and digital content.

The MUSE Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), recognize excellence in creativity and innovation across advertising, design, and digital content. This year, Daesang Group was named a Gold Winner in the Food & Beverage – Social Media and Food & Beverage – Event categories, earning two Gold awards.

Daesang Group Wins Two Gold Awards at the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards

In the Social Media category, Daesang received strong recognition for its social media strategy promoting the No.1 kimchi brand Jongga and the global food brand Ofood. The company introduced content designed to encourage organic consumer engagement, including posts leveraging AI technology and trending memes, as well as easy-to-follow recipes that can be recreated at home. Through these efforts, social media channels have evolved beyond simple brand messaging tools into interactive platforms for consumer engagement.

In the Event category, Daesang Group's global student smartphone film festival, DAESANG E.T.F.F. (Eat & Travel Film Festival), which has been held annually since 2021, was named a Gold Winner. Reflecting the group's core value of "Respect," the program brings together university students from diverse cultural backgrounds to travel and produce short films. Last year, 48 students from 17 countries participated in Bali, Indonesia. In particular, the integration of film screenings with K-Food experiences, including the DAESANG K-FOOD WEEK in collaboration with local restaurants, was highly praised. The program has expanded beyond a student-centered cultural exchange initiative into a global festival where participants from various backgrounds can experience food and culture together.

Eunyoung Park, Head of Food BU at Daesang, said, "We are honored to receive two Gold Winner awards at the MUSE Creative Awards in competition with leading global brands. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen communication with global consumers through Daesang's differentiated content and expand initiatives that go beyond brand engagement to share Korean food culture globally."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a leading global Korean food company through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes Kimchi, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

SOURCE Daesang Corporation