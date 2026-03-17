O'food Sponsors Korean Speech Contest at University of Toronto

- About 450 Participants Attend University of Toronto Speech Contest

- O'food Provides K-Food Products to Promote Korean Language and Culture

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Korean speech contest held at the University of Toronto on the 14th drew about 450 participants, with Daesang's global K-food brand O'food sponsoring the event and providing products including kimchi ramyun, seaweed, and gochujang.

Daesang O'food sponsored K-food products for the Korean speech contest held at the University of Toronto on the 14th.

The 2026 Korean Speech Contest, marking its 20th anniversary this year, was held at the Earth Sciences Centre at the University of Toronto. The event drew about 450 participants, including roughly 300 contestants who advanced through preliminary rounds across four divisions, including high school and university categories.

The contest was jointly organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Toronto, the Korean Education Centre in Canada, the Centre for the Study of Korea, and the Department of East Asian Studies at the University of Toronto.

O'food sponsored a variety of K-Food products for the event, allowing participants and visitors to experience Korean food culture firsthand. The sponsored products included O'food Kimchi Ramyun, Chung Jung One Olive Oil Seasoned Seaweed, O'food Gochujang, and Gochujang for Tteokbokki.

In particular, O'food Kimchi Ramyun, launched in October last year, stands out for using fresh kimchi from Korea's leading kimchi brand Jongga instead of the freeze-dried powders or flakes commonly used in conventional ramyun. This approach delivers a crunchy texture and deep fermented flavor. The product lineup includes two varieties: 'Real Kimchi Ramyun Noodle Soup', featuring a spicy soup base, and 'Real Fiery Kimchi Stir-fried Ramyun', a stir-fried noodle version made with gochujang. Both products are currently available at major retailers in Canada, including Costco and Loblaws.

Daesang stated that the sponsorship was part of its global brand initiatives aimed at expanding engagement with North American Gen Z consumers as interest in Korean culture continues to grow worldwide. By supporting an educational event where students studying Korean gather, the company aims to help participants naturally experience Korean food culture, foster a positive perception of Korea, and introduce the appeal of K-Food.

Seungin Jung, Head of Global Discovery Business Organization at Daesang, said, "As interest in the Korean language and K-culture continues to grow, it is meaningful to be part of an event that brings together students who are learning Korean. We will continue to promote the appeal of K-Food and introduce Korean food culture to the world through partnerships with various global cultural and educational programs."

Meanwhile, Daesang also supported ramyun products for another campus event at the University of Toronto on the 6th, continuing to expand engagement with young consumers through activities at major Canadian universities. The company is also conducting outdoor advertising and digital marketing campaigns locally and plans to expand sampling and experiential marketing at major retailers and university communities to strengthen the presence of K-Food brands in Canada.

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a leading global Korean food company through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and O'food, offering a broad product portfolio that includes Kimchi, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

About O'food

O'food is a global Korean food brand serving up creative experiences and fresh inspiration, making Korean cuisine easy to enjoy anytime, anywhere. With its Korean Twist, O'food is winning hearts and taste buds all around the world while reimagining Korean food for today's consumers. With a diverse portfolio spanning sauces, seaweed, and ready-to-eat meals, O'food exports its products to more than 80 countries, expanding everyday access to K-food for consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ofoodglobal.com/

SOURCE Daesang Corporation