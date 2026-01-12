DAHON and IDEAL Bike Join Hands to Usher in a New Era of Green Mobility

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early January saw a landmark collaboration as DAHON TECH ( HKEX Stock Code: 02543.HK), the world's leading folding bicycle manufacturer, and Ideal Bike Corp (TPEx Stock Code: 8933), signed a strategic cooperation agreement at DAHON's headquarters, focusing on green mobility—garnering significant attention across the bicycle industry.

Amid intensifying global market competition, the alliance centers on overseas business expansion, tapping into the complementary strengths of both parties.

Dr. David Hon, founder and CEO of DAHON (left) and Mr. Ching-Wang Chen, General Manager of Ideal Bike (right), shaking hands after signing the strategic cooperation agreement Management of DAHON and Ideal Bike kicked-off the global partnership

Ideal Bike contributes advanced production facilities, efficient workflows, and decades of manufacturing management expertise; DAHON brings proprietary folding bike technology and innovative design insights. This synergy will drive cost optimization, expand product portfolios to cater to diverse customer needs, and facilitate R&D exchanges and joint projects—accelerating new product launches, enhancing technical content and quality, and strengthening competitiveness in international markets.

Founded in 1980, Ideal Bike Corp boasts robust core advantages:

Global Production Network:

Three coordinated bases (Poland, Taiwan Region and Dongguan of Mainland China) optimizing supply chains for tariff-efficient and responsive deliveries.



ESG & Quality Excellence Vision:

Aligned with carbon reduction and green energy goals, prioritizing stable quality, professional service, and innovation



Diversified Capabilities:

Covering OEM/ODM, computer-aided engineering analysis, customized design, and component matching



Rigorous Quality Control:

End-to-end oversight from parts sampling inspection to first-unit assembly validation



Advanced Manufacturing:

Flexible production lines and robotic coating/ labelling adapting to varied product scales



Strong R&D Prowess:

Professional teams, cutting-edge testing equipment, and 3D printing for rapid development and compliance.

Why This Partnership Stands Out?

Synergistic Strengths: Merging DAHON's folding bike leadership with Ideal Bike's manufacturing excellence.



Global Ambition: Targeting overseas growth with tailored solutions for international markets.



Industry Impact: Driving innovative progress in the global green mobility sector.

For inquiries, please contact:

DAHON Marketing

Email: [email protected]

