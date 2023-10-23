DAHON Shines at Bici Expo México, Capturing Attention with Its Cutting-edge Folding E-Bikes

News provided by

DAHON

23 Oct, 2023, 04:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bici Expo México, the premier professional bicycle exhibition in the region, took place from October 13th to 15th, 2023 at Mexico World Trade Center. Among the exhibitors, DAHON, the renowned folding bike global leader, captivated the attention of participants with its latest range of innovative folding bikes and e-bikes.

Continue Reading
DAHON @ Bici Expo México
DAHON @ Bici Expo México
People queueing at the DAHON booth.
People queueing at the DAHON booth.

DAHON's booth, located at booth 154, showcased the company's lightweight folding e-bikes and high-quality folding bikes, catering to the diverse needs of the international market and garnering accolades from enthusiasts, suppliers, distributors, and consumers alike.

UNIO E20

One of the highlights of DAHON's showcase was the UNIO E20, a high-performance folding electric bike designed for the modern, eco-conscious commuter. Amidst global oil price hikes and a unified push towards sustainable urban mobility, the E-Bike category is garnering international acclaims. Aligning with these global trends, UNIO E20 could offer a smart option for consumers.

The UNIO E20 boasts a DELTECH cable, a 36V 200W mid-drive motor, and a 36V-9.5Ah Samsung lithium battery. Its acceleration, power, and range are all commendable, and the eco-friendly, low-emission features resonate strongly with the environmentally mindful.

K-ONE

Another standout model was the K-ONE, a folding e-bike equipped with a contact-type torque sensor, capable of real-time sensing of the cyclist's pedaling torque and cadence, generating electric assistance proportional to the pedaling power. Employing DELTECH technology, the frame transforms into a stable triangular structure, enhancing the overall rigidity of the bike and delivering a significant leap in performance.

MARINER D8

The MARINER D8, which earned accolades in the New York Times as the best folding bike, was also showcased at the event. Praised for being "comfortable to ride", "folds and unfolds quickly", and "good-quality", MARINER D8 stands as the ideal companion for daily commuting among cycling enthusiasts and garnered attention from cycling enthusiasts.

BOARDWALK D7

Embodying a "British classic look," the BOARDWALK D7, DAHON's latest folding bike, offered two wheel size options (16'' and 20''). With distinctive design and outstanding performance, it is a top pick for urban excursions and city commuting.

DAHON's top-tier, high-performance folding bike offerings have attracted widespread attention and garnered endorsement from an array of global bicycle makers and industry experts. The booth was abuzz with many engaging discussions, as numerous customers contemplated potential partnerships with DAHON's international team.

With a rich history spanning over forty years, DAHON continues to ascend with its advanced technology, excellent services, and visionary development strategies. Its folding bike products have successfully penetrated markets across Europe, America, and Africa, garnering high praise from patrons worldwide.

Looking ahead, DAHON remains committed to the research and innovation of folding bike technology, accelerate the pace of product evolution, and offering global consumers with safer, higher-performing, and more experiential folding bikes and eco-friendly transit solutions. DAHON aims to deepen its customer collaboration and pioneer the innovative development of the folding bike industry.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: [email protected]

Company Website: https://dahon.com

SOURCE DAHON

Also from this source

La technologie révolutionnaire « Sharing 360 » de DAHON a volé la vedette lors de la Taichung Bike Week

La technologie révolutionnaire « Sharing 360 » de DAHON a volé la vedette lors de la Taichung Bike Week

DAHON, le chef de file de renommée mondiale dans le domaine du vélo pliable, a attiré l'attention des initiés de l'industrie et des amateurs de vélo...
DAHONs revolutionäre „Sharing 360"-Technologie stand auf der Taichung Bike Week im Rampenlicht

DAHONs revolutionäre „Sharing 360"-Technologie stand auf der Taichung Bike Week im Rampenlicht

DAHON, der renommierte Marktführer für Falträder, hat mit seiner bahnbrechenden „Sharing 360"-Technologie, die auf der renommierten Taichung Bike...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.