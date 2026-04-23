DAHON Showcases MARINER XL at Sea Otter Classic 2026 -- Beyond Folding Bikes

MONTEREY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON unveiled its high payload folding bike Mariner XL at the Sea Otter Classic 2026 in Monterey, California on April 16 - 19, 2026, highlighting its continued commitment to pushing the limits of folding bike engineering. Built around performance-driven innovation and rider-focused design, the MARINER XL reflects DAHON's goal of delivering a stronger, more confident ride for cyclists.

MARINER XL: Ride Bold, Ride Strong

According to the World Health Organization, over one billion people worldwide face weight-related challenges. While cycling remains one of the most accessible forms of exercise, most folding bikes have not always kept pace as the typical payload ranges from 230 to 300 lbs (105–136 kg) . This gap highlights the growing need for bicycles that can support higher loads without compromising performance or safety.

MARINER XL extends the capabilities of the Mariner folding bike series, offering a high-performance folding bike tailored for bigger and taller riders. With a maximum load capacity of 330 lbs (150 kg), the model addresses a growing demand for folding bikes that serve the diverse needs of riders ranging from body sizes to applications.

Built around DAHON's classic K-frame and constructed from lightweight aviation-grade aluminum, the MARINER XL undergoes rigorous structural validation. Key components—including the frame, fork, and seatpost—are tested to withstand 50% higher loads than standard city bike requirements, while the handlepost is validated at 30% higher loads. Over 100,000 stress cycles further ensure long-term durability and rider confidence.

Distinctively, the MARINER XL features 22-inch multi-terrain tires, providing improved rolling efficiency, enhanced comfort, and greater stability across uneven surfaces. This configuration makes it particularly well suited for longer-distance riding and mixed-terrain conditions, while maintaining the compact folding characteristics essential to urban mobility.

DAHON-V Tech: Engineered for Efficient Power Transfer

A key component of the DAHON-V Tech application is the patented DELTECH cable, which increases frame rigidity by 15%, allowing pedalling force to translate more efficiently into forward motion. Complemented by the Super Down Tube and a tapered mid-tube design, the bike achieves an additional 10% increase in both lateral and longitudinal stiffness.

The result is a noticeably more responsive ride, improved climbing capability, and enhanced overall efficiency—qualities not typically associated with folding bikes.

Rider-Focused Design and Practical Features

The MARINER XL reflects a strong emphasis on ergonomics and usability. An extended one-piece forged stem enhances structural integrity and rider fit, while a widened handlebar improves control and comfort, especially for taller riders.

Equipped with a Shimano 8-speed drivetrain and a custom 52T chainring paired with an 11–32T cassette, the bike delivers smooth shifting and responsive acceleration across diverse riding conditions. Disc brakes provide reliable stopping power in wet or high-load scenarios, and integrated mounting points support accessories such as racks, baskets, and bottle cages, enhancing everyday practicality.

A New Standard for Folding Bike Performance

By combining high payload capacity, advanced frame engineering, and versatile riding capability, the MARINER XL represents a significant step forward in inclusive folding bike design. Its presentation at Sea Otter Classic 2026 highlights DAHON's ongoing efforts to redefine performance standards and expand the possibilities of compact mobility.

With over four decades of innovation and a presence in more than 40 countries and regions, DAHON has established itself as a global benchmark in folding bicycle technology. Looking ahead, DAHON will continue to broaden its product portfolio and advance its patented technologies to support low-carbon transportation and healthier lifestyles worldwide.

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SOURCE DAHON