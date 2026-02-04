Dahua Technology Showcases Intelligent LED Solutions at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, is presenting its latest intelligent display and control solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 in Barcelona. At the exhibition, Dahua highlights a comprehensive lineup of innovative LED products and professional display solutions, all designed to deliver immersive, flexible, and reliable visual experiences across professional and commercial environments.

MiP Screen

Dahua's SM-series indoor LED products feature advanced MiP (MicroLED in Package) technology, offering higher contrast, darker appearance, and finer image details compared with conventional COB displays. By integrating substrate-free MicroLED chips through massive transfer and advanced RDL packaging, the series supports sustainable miniaturization, ultra-wide viewing angles exceeding 170°, contrast ratios up to 100,000:1, and enhanced structural stability.

Creative Splicing Screen

The SE-series indoor LED products use SMD packaging technology to deliver higher brightness and flexible sizing, ideal for supermarkets and retail stores. Available in four pixel pitches and multiple cabinet sizes, the series supports interlocking cabinets, 90-degree rotation installation without color shift, ultra-thin 28mm designs, optional high-brightness display windows and customizable cabinet edges for simple irregular shapes.

Curved Rental LED

For rental and creative environments, the Curved Rental LED features an arc-shaped locking system for seamless splicing of flat, convex, and concave screens with adjustable angles from −10° to 10° in 2.5° increments. Its modular platform and all-in-one hot-swappable power box enable fast maintenance and flexible configurations. The Cube version supports 90° corners and multi-sided cube displays with tool-free installation and mixed assembly options.

135-inch Foldable All-in-One LED Display

This flagship display is designed for high-end applications, ranging from executive meetings, exhibition halls, roadshows, and e-sports to villas, clubs, and outdoor camping. It features a 135-inch 1080p screen with full inverted COB technology, offering eye-friendly viewing, high durability, and easy maintenance. The unit is foldable, movable, and height-adjustable by 65 cm, requiring no installation and ready to use out of the box. Powered by Android 14 (optional Windows), it supports multi-screen display, intelligent camera functions, enhanced security features, and AI-assisted operation, offering ready-to-use professional and entertainment experiences.

Command Center Solution

The N70 Control Room Solution delivers powerful multi-channel camera decoding, ultra-HD signal capture and display, flexible control, broad protocol compatibility, and customizable outputs for LED and LCD screens. The AVoIP solution enables efficient KVM remote control, low-latency high-quality video transmission, unlimited system expansion, and cross-region collaboration, delivering seamless AV management for command centers and large-scale operations.

Commercial Display Solution

Dahua offers versatile digital signage for both indoor and outdoor use. Outdoor models (43–65 inches) provide high brightness, weatherproof protection, and reliable 24/7 operation. The indoor lineup includes cost-effective plastic and premium ultra-slim metal wall-mounted displays, and high-brightness window displays with up to 3000 cd/m² for strong sunlight visibility. These solutions cover a wide range of commercial display needs, from standard installations to premium retail and window-facing applications.

To explore Dahua's display products and solutions, visit Stand 3S800 or learn more at Dahua Display website.

SOURCE Dahua Technology