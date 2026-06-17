Daicel DURAST(R) POM Fine Powder Adopted for Innovative Stick-form Lubricant

OSAKA, Japan, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daicel Corporation's High Performance Polymers (HPPs) SBU (formerly Polyplastics Co., Ltd.), a global leader in engineering plastics, has announced that its DURAST(R) POM fine powder has been adopted for use in an innovative stick-form lubricant produced by Japan-based Maia Co. Ltd. This groundbreaking solid lubricant, utilizing newly launched DURAST(R) POM fine powder, resolves issues such as dripping, splattering, and waste caused by over-application, dramatically transforming maintenance processes.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202606080534/_prw_PI1fl_wFrl551J.png

Maia's unique manufacturing technology, called Sol - Mid (TM), delivers a product that is typically packaged in a stick-shaped container and can also be molded into custom shapes to meet customer needs. The performance of Sol - Mid (TM) is underpinned by the chemical properties of DURAST(R) POM. This product is formed by mixing ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) with grease. DURAST(R) POM acts as an interlayer between the PE and the grease, and plays a crucial role in maintaining compatibility.

With the stick format, there is no risk of leakage like with liquids, and because it is easy to carry, it offers greater convenience at maintenance sites for office equipment and industrial machinery. For the maintenance of office equipment, it can reduce the use of conventional maintenance oil by approximately 80%.

Previously, the processing of general-purpose resins into uniform powder using conventional grinding methods was extremely difficult. Daicel overcame this challenge by developing a proprietary manufacturing process for DURAST(R) POM, which features a distinctive shape and controlled, fine and sharp particle size distribution.

This stick format solution utilizing DURAST(R) POM is scheduled for full-scale commercialization by targeting maintenance applications for major office equipment manufacturers, in addition to industrial sectors such as industrial machinery repair, bicycle maintenance and conveyor systems.

For more information, visit: https://hpps.daicel.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB000004Rt2vYAC/261?language=en_US

About Daicel Corporation High Performance Polymers SBU: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202606080534-O1-pu6X2g4H.pdf

DURAST(R) is a registered trademark of Daicel Corporation in Japan and other countries.

SOURCE Daicel Corporation High Performance Polymers SBU