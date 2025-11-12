Daikin Applied Acquires Exclusive License to Sorbent Ventilation Technology® to Advance Energy-Efficient Indoor Air Quality

Advanced air-cleaning technology helps customers meet indoor air quality standards without sacrificing efficiency and sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied Americas ("Daikin Applied") today announced that it has acquired an exclusive license to Sorbent Ventilation Technology® ("SVT®") from enVerid Systems Inc. ("enVerid"), a leading provider of indoor air quality ("IAQ") and energy-saving HVAC innovations. The completion of the transaction gives Daikin Applied the sole right to manufacture, sell, and distribute SVT and related offerings in North America.

Building on the initial integration of SVT into select Daikin Applied products in 2021, Daikin Applied is strengthening its leadership in energy-efficient HVAC solutions by permanently adding the patented air-cleaning technology into its growing portfolio. With the integration of SVT, Daikin Applied reinforces its long-term commitment to helping customers meet IAQ, energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

SVT enables buildings to maintain healthy indoor air while reducing the cost and carbon emissions of heating, ventilating and air conditioning buildings. The technology can capture a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ozone and carbon dioxide (CO2) from indoor air using a highly-engineered, proprietary sorbent media blend housed inside a module that easily integrates with all types of commercial HVAC systems. SVT can also be used in combination with other building strategies, such as energy recovery and demand control ventilation, to further reduce load and improve performance. Currently, SVT is the only technology independently tested and validated to meet all contaminant requirements in ASHRAE Standard 62.1.

"With the addition of this patented technology to our portfolio, we're eliminating the long-standing tradeoff between energy performance and air quality," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer, Daikin Applied. "It's an advancement that supports both decarbonization and occupant well-being, while making it easier for engineers and building owners to meet IAQ standards with confidence. We are excited to bring this technology to Daikin Applied."

In the coming months, Daikin Applied will reintroduce the offering within the North American market as part of its expanded portfolio. The service model for SVT will remain unchanged during the transition. Daikin Applied will also continue to support standalone SVT applications in the near term while working towards integrating the technology into its broader product portfolio.

"SVT has become a trusted technology to help buildings in the commercial, education and government verticals achieve high-performance IAQ with reduced energy loads," said Christian Weeks, CEO, enVerid. "Daikin Applied is the ideal partner to continue to scale the adoption of this technology and further its impact, thanks to their deep industry reach, product expertise, and commitment to innovation."

The transaction also aligns with Daikin Applied's broader sustainability strategy, expanding a portfolio of HVAC solutions that support electrification, decarbonization, and smarter ventilation practices. When combined with other air quality technologies, customers have a comprehensive approach to IAQ backed by Daikin Applied's trusted support.

About Daikin Applied

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

About enVerid

enVerid Systems' award-winning Sorbent Ventilation Technology (SVT) reduces the cost and carbon emissions of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning commercial buildings and increases their resiliency to polluted outside air. SVT delivers these benefits by filtering harmful contaminants from indoor air so that indoor air quality can be maintained with less outside air ventilation, which is energy intensive and expensive to condition and may be polluted. Reducing outside air requirements enables building owners to install smaller, less expensive HVAC systems that use less energy and to operate existing HVAC systems more energy efficiently. Over 1,000 HVAC systems with SVT have been installed into commercial, academic, and government buildings globally over the past ten years in full compliance with ASHRAE Standard 62.1 and the International Mechanical Code. SVT can also be used to earn LEED and WELL points. For more information, visit enverid.com.

