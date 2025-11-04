Daikin Applied Expands Data Center Offering with Acquisition of Chilldyne

Deal adds direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology to Daikin Applied's growing portfolio of data center solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied Americas today announced the acquisition of Chilldyne, an experienced leader in negative pressure liquid cooling systems for high-performance and AI data centers. The acquisition complements Daikin Applied's existing data center solutions portfolio, furthering its commitment to sustainable, high-efficiency cooling technologies and bolstering its mission to deliver end-to-end cooling solutions that meet the mission-critical demands of hyperscale and next-generation AI data centers.

"By acquiring Chilldyne, Daikin Applied is poised to deliver a comprehensive suite of data center cooling solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers and set a new standard for performance and uptime," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer, Daikin Applied Americas. "Chilldyne's negative pressure technology offers cost and uptime advantages over traditional positive pressure systems, positioning our business as a leader in the high-performance data center cooling space."

Chilldyne's patented liquid cooling distribution unit (CDU) technology uses a negative pressure system that delivers chip-level cooling while mitigating the risk of damaging leaks that plague traditional liquid cooling solutions. The system safely and efficiently removes heat directly from the processors through cold plates, ensuring systems can run the latest GPUs while preventing leaks, lowering costs, and protecting valuable assets.

Additionally, Chilldyne's solutions deliver multiple benefits to data-intensive environments, including simplified installation, lower hardware costs and downtime risks, and enhanced energy efficiency. The technology is particularly well-suited for high-performance computing and AI applications, where high heat loads make liquid cooling a necessity.

"Joining Daikin Applied allows us to rapidly scale our second-generation liquid cooling ecosystem to enable global data center adoption," said Dr. Steve Harrington, CEO, Chilldyne. "We look forward to working together to widely deploy our resilient system to ease the transition to a liquid-cooled future."

Daikin Applied's acquisition of Chilldyne marks a pivotal step in its broader strategy to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem of cooling solutions for hyperscale data centers. Chilldyne and DDC Solutions (acquired by Daikin Applied in August 2025) bring a previously proven integration between Chilldyne's liquid cooling technology and DDC's modular high-density cooling cabinets. Together, they've enabled efficient and reliable cooling for high-density rack environments, showcasing a seamless integration that now becomes a cornerstone of Daikin Applied's expanded portfolio.

Chilldyne's team, led by Harrington, will join Daikin Applied, contributing to the organization's growing center of excellence dedicated to advancing data center-focused technologies. By combining Chilldyne's expertise and Daikin Applied's commercialization capabilities, the acquisition underscores Daikin Applied's commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative and reliable solutions.

CapM Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Chilldyne in this transaction.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

About Chilldyne

Chilldyne designs and manufactures innovative negative pressure direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems that deliver unmatched reliability and energy efficiency. Its patented architecture eliminates the risk of downtime and server damage due to leaks, making Chilldyne's solution ideal for valuable GPU servers. Chilldyne has been deploying liquid-cooled GPU clusters at scale since 2014. By providing the complete liquid cooling system from CDU to manifold to cold plate, Chilldyne is providing an alternative to leak-prone positive pressure systems. Learn more at www.chilldyne.com.

