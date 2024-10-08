Daikin Applied Acquires Varitec Solutions to Deliver End-to-End HVAC Solutions to Customers in the Southwest

With capabilities that range from systems engineering to controls integration to equipment service, Daikin and Varitec will combine to pair innovation with quick, world-class delivery

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today announced that it has made a majority investment in Varitec Solutions, the Phoenix-based leader in designing, developing and installing large-scale, energy-efficient HVAC systems for commercial buildings. Varitec's expertise in supporting engineers, contractors and building owners with innovative solutions and quick delivery combined with Daikin's industry leadership gives customers one source for comprehensive HVAC technology and services.

"Expertise, ease and excellence — that's the ideal customer experience and it's what we're able to provide by investing in Varitec Solutions," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer of Daikin Applied. "Varitec has been an outstanding representative of Daikin and other equipment manufacturers in the Southwest U.S. region, and a leader in their market for over 45 years. This acquisition is a testament to the legacy the company has built and that we will continue to grow together. We are pleased to welcome Varitec and its employees to the Daikin Group."

HVAC accounts for a significant portion of energy used in North America, accelerating the need to operate businesses responsibly, ensure sustainable comfort and reduce waste. The combined capabilities of Daikin and Varitec will provide customers with end-to-end solutions to address today's evolving needs and help mitigate environmental impact.

"More companies are looking to optimize their building systems and reduce carbon emissions, and we're here to support them at all points in that journey," said Chris Carlson, who will continue as President of Varitec Solutions and lead the organization. "Joining Daikin allows us to build out the depth and breadth of our capabilities, especially on the services side. One phone call and our customers have access to the industry's best engineering, controls and services professionals."

Varitec has more than 170 employees who support the HVAC and buildings industry in Phoenix, Tucson, Ariz., Albuquerque, N.M., El Paso, Texas, and the surrounding areas. They will be joined by 30 regional service technicians from Daikin Applied. As Varitec Solutions, a member of Daikin group, the combined team will deliver a full range of HVAC solutions, including engineering services, equipment selection and startup, controls integration, and systems maintenance and repair. Customers can expect enhanced and comprehensive backing to meet their cost-, energy- and carbon-reduction targets.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

