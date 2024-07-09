Daikin Applied Adds Air Source Heat Pumps to Premier Rooftop Systems

With new heat pump technology and R-32 refrigerant, Rebel® and Rebel Applied® deliver industry-leading heating capacity, simplified installation and enhanced efficiency

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today announced the addition of air-source heat pumps to its award-winning lineup of Rebel® and Rebel Applied® packaged rooftop systems. With electricity-powered heat pumps, low-GWP R-32 refrigerant and ultra-efficient inverter compressors, the new Rebel Applied and Rebel units will help building owners optimize comfort and cost while decarbonizing their facilities. The units also include features that increase performance, especially in cold climates, and simplify installation for both new construction and retrofits.

"We're not just making heat pumps available, we're also making them practical for a wide range of applications," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied. "Buildings account for 40% of global energy use and 33% of greenhouse gas emissions, which is why they're central to mitigating climate change. By addressing the historic limitations of heat pumps, we're making it easier for customers to use this technology, electrify their HVAC systems, and decarbonize in a way that benefits the environment and bottom line."

Low Ambient Operation

Heat pumps face a capacity challenge — the colder the temperature, the less efficient and effective a heat pump traditionally gets. However, with inverter compressors and the unique operating envelope of R-32, Rebel Applied and Rebel rooftop units are proficient in lower ambient temperatures. With Rebel Applied, this is accomplished with additional outdoor coil surface and a supplemental compressor that kicks in when temperatures drop. In Rebel, compressors have a boost function that ramps speeds up in cold conditions to increase heating capacity.

Similarly, when used in a dedicated outdoor air system, the performance of conventional heat pumps decreases significantly when ambient air temperatures fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. To address this limitation, the new Rebel Applied units have optional features such as energy recovery wheels to pre-heat air before it passes through the heating coil, extending the heat pump's capacity once again.

Simplified Configuration

Switching from natural gas to electricity as an energy source is not just about the equipment; it often requires changes to a building's electrical infrastructure as well, which can increase installation costs, especially in retrofit applications. Daikin is making the transition easier and more cost effective, however.

By using configurable circuitry, and isolating new loads to smaller and separate circuits, Rebel Applied and Rebel heat pumps eliminate or minimize electrical infrastructure modifications, trimming installation time and associated expenses. Further, the rooftop systems offer auxiliary electric heat limits and emergency backup controls that reduce the unit's peak design electrical load.

Real-World Efficiency

Designed with R-32, the rooftop units are up to 20% more efficient than predecessors with R-410A refrigerant. These new solutions are ideal for schools and commercial office spaces where there are common needs for comfort and space conditioning. The new heat pump technology is just one part of Daikin's larger movement toward solutions that are redefining sustainable heating and cooling.

To learn more about Rebel Applied and Rebel with air source heat pumps, and the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, visit www.daikinapplied.com. Also, follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn for the latest on commercial HVAC equipment, services and trends.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

