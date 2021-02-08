Daikin Applied and ElitAire Combine HVAC Service Operations in Central and Southern Ohio

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today announced that its factory service operations in central and southern Ohio have combined with ElitAire, the company's existing sales representative and parts distributor in the region. ElitAire, now part of the Daikin Group, will be Daikin Applied's authorized technology and service provider across the territory, supporting customers throughout the lifecycle of their commercial heating and cooling equipment.

(PRNewsfoto/Daikin Applied)

"One source for service and solutions — and a full bench of skilled technicians — allows us to increase customer support no matter the need," said David Godsil, division vice president and general manager, Daikin Applied Americas. "The value that ElitAire and our other independent reps provide to customers is a key reason we're growing and positioned to lead the applied HVAC industry."

ElitAire has represented Daikin Applied for more than a decade, and brings nearly 15 years of HVAC sales, service and parts expertise to engineers, and building owners and operators. Principals Matt Beecroft and Rick DeWitt will continue to lead ElitAire, building on the entrepreneurial, customer-first culture that has effectively served companies and driven the business forward.

"Our success is contingent on our customers' success, which is why we're continually looking for ways to be nimbler and more responsive," Beecroft said. "Pairing our current service operations with a team of factory experts allows us to deliver rapid, holistic support, from project design and equipment installation to maintenance and replacement."

"What's right for the customer?" said Jeff Drees, executive vice president at Daikin Applied Americas. "Answering that question is the guiding force behind the ongoing evolution of both Daikin Applied and ElitAire. This move ensures we have the best structure and talent to serve our customers."

ElitAire and Daikin have offices in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, and will continue operating from these locations. Details on the full suite of products and services are available at www.elitaire.com.

About ElitAire

ElitAire assists consulting and mechanical engineering design firms, contractors, and facility owners across central and southern Ohio, and northern Kentucky. The company specializes in sustainable and LEED-certified design, developing HVAC and building automation systems that deliver energy efficiency, greater comfort and improved health. For more information and to connect with a sales engineer, call the Cincinnati office at 513-475-3800 or the Columbus, Ohio, office at 614-360-1330, or visit www.elitaire.com.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2019 revenues of over $24.3 billion and more than 70,000 employees worldwide, making it the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron Parker

Daikin Applied

612-202-8774

[email protected]

SOURCE Daikin Applied

Related Links

http://www.daikinapplied.com

