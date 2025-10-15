Daikin Applied is Powering the Next Generation of Hyperscale Data Centers with Comprehensive, End-to-End Cooling Solutions

Innovative product advancements, strategic acquisitions and a dedicated business unit reinforce Daikin Applied's role as a leader for mission-critical cooling and partner of choice for advanced data center facilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied, a global leader in commercial and industrial HVAC solutions, is redefining the future of data center cooling technology. As an innovation leader, we're designing precision environments for the world's most advanced facilities – where reliability, scalability and asset protection are non-negotiable. Whether you're deploying Large Language Models, running AI inference workloads or scaling cloud infrastructure, Daikin Applied delivers intelligent, comprehensive cooling architectures and solutions tailored for the speed and complexity of next-gen digital eco-systems. Backed by bold product innovation, strategic acquisitions and a dedicated data center business unit, we're not just keeping pace with the future – we're powering it.

"Data centers have become the beating heart of the global economy, each presenting a distinct set of technical challenges that make cooling a critical and strategic priority," said Chief Operating Officer for Daikin Applied Americas, Yu Nishiwaki. "Our goal regarding data centers at Daikin Applied is to continue to develop advanced, innovative cooling ecosystems that future-proof our customer's investments.

Innovative Product and Engineering Advancements

At the forefront of Daikin Applied's expanded data center solutions is the groundbreaking Magnitude® WME-C Quad Chiller, the industry's largest capacity chiller featuring magnetic-bearing technology. With a capacity range of 2,000 to 3,000 tons, ultra-low GWP refrigerants and advanced features like RapidRestore® and RideThrough®, the WME-C Quad is engineered for maximum uptime and efficiency in mission-critical facilities.

Joining the WME-C Quad in the future are the Pathfinder® AWV-C fan deck and AWM Chiller, each offering next-generation advancements in cooling performance. The AWV-C enhances condenser airflow by 20% through its innovative single-component design, while the AWM Chiller combines oil-free magnetic bearing technology and a next-generation fan deck for unparalleled operation in high ambient temperatures up to 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

To support our innovative approach to new product development for data centers, Daikin Applied is expanding its Test Lab located near its Minneapolis headquarters, growing testing capacity and capabilities for chillers and custom air handler solutions. The expansion will add 71,000 square feet and nine new test cells.

As part of its broader strategy to deliver comprehensive data center solutions, Daikin Applied is also acquiring innovative companies that add new capabilities to its data center solutions portfolio. The recent acquisition of DDC Solutions adds modular, ultra-high-density hybrid and in-room, rack-level solutions for white space cooling, enabling Daikin Applied to deliver a complete data center cooling solution.

Enhanced Manufacturing Capacity

To support its growing suite of products and solutions, Daikin Applied is set to increase its production capacity with the opening of two new manufacturing facilities.

In January 2026, the company will open its new modular solutions manufacturing facility that will significantly enhance production capacity, particularly for large-tonnage plants, to meet the soaring demand from data centers requiring modular and scalable solutions. Additionally, to build on the momentum of its 2023 acquisition of Alliance Air Products (AAP), Daikin Applied has expanded its capabilities with the construction of a second manufacturing plant to double capacity for AAP's custom air handler solutions.

These strategic investments will allow Daikin Applied to meet the surging demands of data centers while ensuring operational excellence and an unrivaled experience for all customers.

New Global Data Center Solutions Group

To support the unique demands of data centers, Daikin Applied has launched a global data center business unit, led by industry veteran Greg Jeffers, Vice President of Data Center Solutions.

Jeffers emphasized the significance of Daikin Applied's investment in the data center market saying, "Our mission is to lead the data center industry forward with scalable, reliable, high-performance cooling eco-systems that are easily deployable and act together to protect our customer's valuable infrastructure. With our dedicated data center business unit and expanded resources, we're ready to solve the most demanding cooling challenges in the most complex data center environments."

Jeffers brings extensive experience in navigating the complexities of data center operations and will be joined by an expanded Solutions Architects team focused on supporting our customer's continually evolving needs.

Comprehensive, End-to-End Cooling Solutions

For decades, Daikin Applied has been a trusted leader in mission-critical HVAC, delivering solutions where reliability, resiliency and efficiency cannot be compromised. Backed by Daikin's global resources and investments in R&D, Daikin Applied is uniquely positioned to lead the way in the development of high-performance data centers.

From server architecture and workload intensity to local climate, facility layout and operational pressures, Daikin Applied offers tailored, integrated solutions that combine the right technologies to create the perfect system for each data center. Whether designing from the ground up or optimizing for the future, intelligent, end-to-end data center cooling solutions begin with Daikin Applied.

For additional details on Daikin Applied, and its full range of commercial and industrial HVAC equipment and solutions, connect to www.daikinapplied.com.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

