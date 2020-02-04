Daikin Applied Enhances Relationship with D&B Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On its journey to become the leading applied HVAC company, Daikin Applied has enhanced its relationship with D&B Engineering to strengthen sales and service capabilities in the region. To reflect their continued growth, D&B Engineering will change their name to D&B Building Solutions LLC.

D&B is Daikin's existing manufacturer sales representative in central and northern New Jersey. Beginning today, Daikin Applied has combined its factory service business with D&B's existing service team, making D&B Service Group LLC Daikin's authorized factory service provider for applied and VRV systems throughout their New Jersey sales territory, as well as the borough of Staten Island in Richmond County, New York.

D&B brings nearly 50 years of HVAC sales, service and parts expertise to customers in the region. "We began representing Daikin in 1971, and have successfully grown by putting customers at the core of the business," said Co-Principal Dan Daniello. "Extending an already strong service team with factory experts will allow us be more competitive and responsive to our customers."

Providing one face to the customer for both equipment and service streamlines the customer ownership experience. D&B Partner Jeff Barat expanded: "Knowledgeable technicians are critical to ensure customers are confident and satisfied at installation and throughout the system lifecycle. Our track record and Daikin's additional commitment to D&B prove that we've got what it takes to lead in our region."

Daikin Applied's EVP of Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket, Kirk Thorne, believes this change continues to fuel Daikin's competitive advantage in the region. "We value our independent representatives' customer focus and entrepreneurial culture," Thorne stated. "Our Reps are the best in the industry, and combining service teams is not only a win for Daikin and D&B, it is a win for our customers."

Thorne also emphasized that Daikin's strategies are focused on the region. "This enhanced relationship is well suited to the conditions and capabilities of both D&B and our service operations. Every region is different and Daikin will continually evaluate each of its regions individually to ensure we have the best structure to serve customers. Our end goal is to create the best outcomes for our customers, by aligning with top talent to build the strongest organization in the industry."

About D&B Building Solutions (previously D&B Engineering)

For 48 years, D&B HVAC Energy Solutions has been the New Jersey region's leading supplier of eco-friendly HVAC products. D&B's experienced team of engineers and support staff are committed to ensuring the success of all types of mechanical construction projects, by providing design assistance, equipment selections, installation and maintenance support to optimized HVAC and cogeneration solutions. Specialties include complex situations including retrofit applications, acoustically-tuned HVAC installations, indoor air quality issues, zone control and seamless integration with building automation systems. For more information and to connect with a sales representative, call (973) 429-2828, or visit www.dbnj.com.

About Daikin Applied

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit www.DaikinApplied.com.

