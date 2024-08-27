Daikin Applied Enhances Self-Contained HVAC System to Support Building Decarbonization

New self-contained unit enhances indoor comfort and efficiency with low-GWP refrigerant R-32 and modular design

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today introduced the next generation of its self-contained HVAC system (Model SWP J-Vintage), a cost-effective, highly efficient unit enhanced with the low-global warming potential (GWP) R-32 refrigerant. Designed to meet the unique demands of floor-by-floor applications, the SWP J-Vintage offers a range of features and benefits to help customers reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining superior performance and low costs.

"The evolution of our self-contained system underscores Daikin Applied's leadership in the industry's transition to more sustainable HVAC solutions," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions. The SWP J-Vintage sets a new standard for self-contained units, offering unparalleled efficiency and flexibility and solves critical installation and maintenance issues for building owners and facility managers."

As customers look to decarbonize, the self-contained system is the first available with R-32, boasting greater efficiency and a low charge limit, ensuring safety in case of leakage. The unit offers a seamless transition for existing users of Daikin Applied's self-contained systems, featuring familiar flexible MicroTech® controls and also incorporates a standardized ECM fan array for redundant operation, enhancing overall efficiency.

The SWP J-Vintage features a modular design that enhances its versatility and ease of installation, particularly beneficial in retrofit applications. The design allows for disassembly for easy transportation through standard 34-inch doorframes. The modular approach also supports efficient assembly on-site, optimizing space utilization and accommodating narrow hallways typical in commercial applications. By offering this flexibility, Daikin ensures that the system can seamlessly integrate into diverse building infrastructures, providing tailored HVAC solutions with minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

The self-contained unit meets the needs of two major vertical markets: residential high-rise buildings and mid-rise office-style buildings. With floor-by-floor usage capability allowing for 1-2 units per floor, the unit provides a distinct benefit for property managers and building owners looking to streamline installation and operation while maintaining high efficiency.

Daikin Applied is committed to leading the HVAC industry towards greater sustainability by prioritizing decarbonization and energy-efficient performance. The launch of the SWP J-Vintage is a testament to Daikin's ongoing efforts to decarbonize commercial buildings through the integration of advanced technologies and environmentally friendly refrigerants, aligning with Daikin's broader mission to build a resilient and sustainable future.

