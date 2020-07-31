Daikin Applied Launches New Heat Pump Technology For Cost-Effective Heating And Cooling In All Environmental Conditions

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today introduced the Daikin SmartSource® Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), its next generation of heat pump heating technology that enables efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling in all conditions using 100 percent of fresh, outside air. The new unit features exclusive SmartBoost Heat Technology™, which allows for air as cold as 0 degrees Fahrenheit to enter without any pre-heating, all while achieving 49 percent higher than ASHRAE 90.1-2016 minimum efficiency.

"Striking the right balance between maintaining fresh, clean air throughout a building—and doing so cost-effectively—is no simple task, but it's increasingly important today as we think about how to achieve healthy indoor environments," said Alan Youker, Daikin Applied Product Manager. "The SmartSource Dedicated Outdoor Air System is a new technology for facility managers seeking a reliable and tech-forward way to ensuring optimal indoor heating and cooling with unmatched efficiency."

The SmartSource DOAS taps a water source heat pump's hot gas reheat coil in addition to the unit's primary DX coil. The resulting heating efficiencies—up to 5.1 ISCOP2 per AHRI 920-2020—coupled with the latest advancements in electronically commutated motors and industry-leading shaftless blower technology help ensure premium performance.

Other key features of the new SmartSource DOAS include:

Multi-stage, uneven compressor tandem that provides eight stages of heating and cooling control, ranging from 100 percent to 30 percent operating capacity.

Programmable options for either constant or variable airflow control, ranging from 70 to 200 percent of nominal airflow, and external static pressures over 2 inches achieved at nominal unit airflow.

Incorporation of Daikin's new, BACnet-enabled MicroTech controller, which marries advanced unit control, built-in control logic and smart safety features with a user-friendly interface. The controller automatically selects between heating, cooling or dehumidification modes of operation, and its dynamic control can achieve discharge air temperature accuracy within one degree under steady conditions.

The Daikin SmartSource DOAS is available today. Click here for more information, or contact a representative.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit, www.DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2019 revenues of over $24.3 billion and more than 70,000 employees worldwide, making it the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

