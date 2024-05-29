Daikin ATMOSPHERA with R-32 Refrigerant Wins 2024 SEAL Sustainable Product Award

The first single-zone ductless heat pump system in North America with R-32 low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant honored by environmental advocacy organization

WALLER, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) a leading manufacturer of heating, cooling, and refrigerant products, received a 2024 Seal Sustainable Product Award for the Daikin ATMOSPHERA, the first single-zone ductless heat pump system in North America with R-32, a low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant.

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through its business sustainability awards. The SEAL Sustainable Product Awards honors innovative and impactful products that are literally "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.

"We are honored to receive a SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the Daikin ATMOSPHERA," said Marc Bellanger, Marketing and Communication Vice President, Daikin, "Daikin is committed to decarbonization and electrification efforts, and with the launch of Daikin ATMOSPHERA in 2021, Daikin led the industry in North America with the switch to the next generation of refrigerants that have a lower GWP compared to conventional refrigerants like R-410A."

The Daikin ATMOSPHERA single-zone ductless inverter heat pump system is ideal for spot cooling and heating needs in residential and commercial spaces. In addition, it is an effective source of heat to offset old, inefficient furnaces or boiler heating systems. The Daikin ATMOSPHERA ductless system is easily applicable to both renovations, for areas that may not have had prior heating or cooling, and new construction, for areas where it is desirable to have comfort control of a single area such as an office, bedroom, or living area.

"Daikin ductless inverter heat pump systems are efficient, quiet, discreet and use state-of-the-art technology," stated Connie Schroder, Ductless Portfolio Leader, Daikin. "Our products are designed to be highly efficient all year round, and their low energy consumption can help lower energy bills for homeowners."

Additional Information

For more information about the Daikin ATMOSPHERA inverter heat pump visit Daikin ATMOSPHERA (daikincomfort.com) .

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About the SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

