Daikin Receives Minnesota Governor's International Trade Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today honored Daikin with a 2019 Governor's International Trade Award, which recognizes companies that have shown exceptional progress and success in foreign markets.

Based in Plymouth, Minnesota, Daikin Applied, a subsidiary of Japanese-owned Daikin Industries, is a global leader in commercial heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) technology. The company employs more than 1,700 people in the state, and has invested over $150 million during the past seven years across two factories in Faribault and one in Owatonna, and the global headquarters and test facility in Plymouth.

"Daikin has long recognized the strength and skills of the Minnesota workforce," said Daikin Applied Americas' CEO Mike Schwartz. "It's that talent and ingenuity that not only allows our company to deliver comfort, efficiency and innovation in buildings across the globe, but has led to this recognition. We're proud to receive the award, and grateful for the local men and women responsible for our success."

Governor Walz and Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, presented the award to five Minnesota companies at a luncheon event in Minneapolis. The companies were selected for developing and continuing to grow a significant part of their business in foreign markets, increasing or maintaining jobs in Minnesota, and developing novel approaches for competing globally.

"We are pleased to recognize the outstanding achievement of these Minnesota-based companies, and the positive economic impact that foreign direct investment and exporting companies both large and small are making in communities throughout the state," said Governor Tim Walz. "Each of the Governor's International Trade Award winners represent more than business success — they represent making the world a better place."

