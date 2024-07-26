SEATTLE EXPERIENCE CENTER LAUNCHED BY DAIKIN, A LEADING HVAC MANUFACTURER, IN TUKWILA, WASH.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and interactive exhibits, the Daikin Seattle Experience Center reflects the company's commitment to offer energy efficient HVAC products to help with electrification and decarbonization efforts in the Pacific Northwest

WALLER, Texas, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), a leading HVAC manufacturer, and Thermal Supply, Inc. (Thermal Supply), a Daikin group company based in the Pacific Northwest, recently opened a state-of-the-art Daikin Seattle Experience Center in Tukwila, Wash. (1230 Andover Park East Tukwila, Wash. 98188). The center is the culmination of Daikin's commitment to the Pacific Northwest to offer energy efficient HVAC products that help with the electrification and decarbonization efforts of the PNW.

"The Daikin Seattle Experience Center has been designed with one clear mission: to educate and empower Pacific Northwest consumers about the critical importance of decarbonization and electrification using heat pump and inverter technology," said Marc Bellanger, Vice President of Marketing Communications, Daikin. "The need to reduce our carbon footprint and embrace cleaner energy solutions has never been more urgent."

The center is equipped with cutting-edge technology and interactive exhibits that will provide a hands-on learning experience for all ages. From understanding the basics of heat pump technology to exploring inverter solutions, every aspect of this center has been meticulously crafted to engage, inform, and inspire.

"The Daikin Seattle Experience Center is not just a building; it is a beacon of innovation, education, and progress in HVAC," said JR de la Cruz, President, Thermal Supply.

Reflecting Daikin and Thermal Supply's commitment to the community, a new scholarship program for area high school students who aspire to attend technical schools is being developed. The scholarship program will provide financial assistance to qualifying students eager to pursue careers in the technical and vocational fields.

To learn more about the Daikin Seattle Experience Center, visit https://www.daikinseattle.com/.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 98,162 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.daikincomfort.com.

