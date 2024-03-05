Daily Harvest Makes its Costco Debut as Company Continues U.S. Retail Expansion

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest , the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, today announced the company's inaugural availability at Costco at 82 warehouses across 12 states in the Midwest. The brand, beloved for its nourishing, quick to prep Smoothies – and more recently, a range of meals and snacks for every time of the day – will launch its top-selling Strawberry + Peach Smoothie as a four-pack beginning in early March.

Strawberry + Peach stands out as an all-star among Daily Harvest's lineup of nearly 30 craveable Smoothie flavors for its medley of sweet strawberries, tart raspberries and seductively sour goji berries that mingle with juicy peaches, gentle oats and nutty flax seeds. This satiating Smoothie, made with all organic ingredients, is packed with vitamins A, C and B6 and it provides a good source of potassium, fiber, copper and folate.

Costco members can stock up on the Strawberry + Peach Smoothie in the freezer aisle at select locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin during its 13-week rotation. The brand will also be hosting in-store sampling with leading coconut water company Vita Coco at participating warehouses to give shoppers a refreshing and delicious in-club treat.

So, just how popular is the Strawberry + Peach Smoothie? Consumers have enjoyed the equivalent of nearly two Olympic-sized swimming pools full of it since it launched via Daily Harvest's direct-to-consumer business. It's the highest ranked and most reordered item in the Smoothie portfolio.

"We're excited to bring Daily Harvest to Costco for the first time and hope Costco members find value and nourishment in our Strawberry + Peach four-pack," said Daily Harvest Chief Sales Officer Annie Streit. "Expanding our footprint from our online DTC business to brick-and-mortar retail, particularly in the club channel, allows us to introduce our quick-to-prep food to many more consumers and meet them directly in the freezer aisle."

Daily Harvest's debut at Costco is another major milestone in the company's retail expansion, which began last year with the availability of multiple SKUs at over 1,000 Kroger Family of Companies stores, including Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, QFC, Ralphs, Smith's and Harris Teeter. In 2024, the brand has already launched various SKUs at Wegmans stores on the East Coast, New Seasons Market in the Pacific Northwest and through online marketplace Good Eggs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company's expansion into retail will continue this year as various Daily Harvest items, from Smoothies and fruit-and-veg packed Pops to Harvest Bowls and Pasta, arrive in-stores coast-to-coast. Click here to see where our food is available near you.

