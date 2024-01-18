Daily Harvest's New Pops Collection Makes Eating Fruits & Vegetables Tasty, Fun & Convenient for Children & Inner Children Alike

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest , the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, today announced the launch of Pops , the brand's first-ever collection that's all about pleasing children – and their grown-ups. With less than eight grams of non-refined sugar and six or fewer ingredients per serving, these fruit-and-veggie-packed ice pops are ready to eat right out of the freezer and are guaranteed to appeal to the young and young at heart.

Daily Harvest's Pops are naturally sweet treats to delight your kids—and your inner kid, too. Daily Harvest's fruit-and-veggie-packed Pops are ready to eat right out of the freezer.

Three kid-friendly, parent-approved Pops – Strawberry + Dragon Fruit, Mango + Passion Fruit and Blueberry + Banana – are made with real fruits and vegetables, so both bigs and littles can feel great about eating these treats any time of day. The allergen-friendly, no-sugar-added and USDA Organic Certified Pops are now available on DailyHarvest.com for $9.99 for a package of eight and will be coming soon to grocery stores.

"Parents and children, including my own kids, have regularly asked us to create a smaller serving, ready-in-a-snap, approved-for-even-breakfast collection using the unique and nourishing ingredients Daily Harvest is known for and we're delighted to oblige. Many of our subscribers have children and have shared stories of having to fend them off from the last sip of their smoothie. Now kids and adults can help themselves to six unique fruits and veggies blended together into a perfectly tasty Pop," said Rachel Drori, Founder of Daily Harvest.

The Sweet Deets

Strawberry + Dragon Fruit

A mix of ripe strawberry, banana, dragon fruit, cherry and…cauliflower (!) purées. These sweet treats are an easy and delicious way to add extra fruits and vegetables to your day.

Mango + Passion Fruit

All of your favorite tropical fruits in one bite. Mango, passionfruit and pineapple purées are wildly fragrant and naturally sweet. Carrot purée and orange zest balance it all out with a hint of earthy, sweet acidity.

Blueberry + Banana

A vibrant blend of blueberry, raspberry and banana purées with spinach snuck in. A squeeze of lime brightens and balances each bite. Your lips may turn a little purple, but that's part of the fun.

To celebrate the Pops collection, Daily Harvest is partnering with Tenoverten, a leader in conscious nail care, on a limited edition trio of polish with colors inspired by these bright, luscious and kid-friendly flavors. The Daily Harvest x Tenoverten Trio is available as a gift with purchase for new Daily Harvest subscribers (see applicable terms here ) and a limited number of sets are available for purchase on Tenoverten.com . Guests who book an appointment at Tenoverten's Manhattan salon can also get a Pops-inspired manicure and sample the new Daily Harvest collection for $28 from Jan. 20-Feb. 20.

Additionally, Daily Harvest is stocking freezers of The Craft Studio 's Tribeca, Brooklyn and Upper East Side New York City locations with Pops from Jan. 20-Feb. 20. The beloved party venue for kids and adults will offer customers making any retail or craft purchase throughout this time a free in-studio Pops sample and a free Pops-inspired mini-craft as an add-on to their experience.

For more information about Daily Harvest's new Pops collection, click here .

About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

