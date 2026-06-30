DailyPay Announces Appointment of Inbal Shani to its Board of Directors

Accomplished product leader brings experience driving innovation and growth at scale

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, today announced the appointment of Inbal Shani to its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2026.

"Inbal Shani brings the kind of product experience that matters at this stage of DailyPay's growth," said Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay. "She has helped build and scale products used by millions of people around the world, and her perspective will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our business."

Inbal Shani

Shani is the Chief Product Officer at Twilio, where she leads the company's global R&D team. In her role, she oversees the company's overall strategy and product innovation. Prior to Twilio, Shani served as the Chief Product Officer at GitHub. She's held several prominent leadership positions, including Partner and General Manager at Microsoft. At Amazon Web Services (AWS), she served as General Manager, overseeing AWS ECS, AWS Beanstalk, App Runner, and Application Networking.

"DailyPay is solving an important problem for workers and employers while building a category-defining platform," said Inbal Shani. "I've spent my career helping companies scale products through periods of transformation. I look forward to working with the leadership team and Board as DailyPay continues to shape the future of pay."

Shani received her M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tel Aviv University and her B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. Shani serves on the Board of Directors of Checkmarx.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, helping employers modernize how people get their pay. DailyPay serves more than 1,900 employers and over 6 million employees, including many of the world's most recognized brands. By providing real-time access to earned pay and financial wellness tools, DailyPay helps employees manage their finances and helps employers attract and retain talent. DailyPay is helping define the future of pay, where money moves at the speed of work. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press.

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SOURCE DailyPay