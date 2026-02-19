DailyPay Upsizes Secured Credit Facility to $960 Million

With this Expansion, DailyPay Surpasses $1 Billion in Debt Financing Backed by its On-Demand Pay Receivables, Reflecting Continued Growth in Platform Adoption

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, today announced the closing of a $200 million upsizing of its secured credit facility, increasing total committed capacity to $960 million.

The expanded facility supports the sustained growth of DailyPay's On-Demand Pay platform, which gives employees access to their earned pay while helping employers modernize how they engage and retain their workforce.

"The increase of this credit facility signals strong, continued confidence in DailyPay's employer-partnered business model," said Deepa Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer, DailyPay. "DailyPay is among employers' most-adopted benefits . This funding allows us to support more employees and their employers, and continue modernizing the pay experience."

The upsized facility, which will help finance additional On-Demand Pay transfers, includes existing lending partners Barclays, Citi, and TPG Credit, and new participants TD Bank Group and Royal Bank of Canada.

With this upsizing, DailyPay now has more than $1 billion in debt financing backed by its On-Demand Pay receivables, including the newly upsized $960 million secured credit facility and the $200 million asset-backed securitization completed in June 2025.

