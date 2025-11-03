DailyPay Appoints Seasoned Financial Services and Technology Leader Andrew Brandman As Chief Operating Officer

Strategic New Hire Aimed to Fuel Growth and Strengthen Global Business Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, has appointed Andrew Brandman as its Chief Operating Officer where he will be responsible for leading the business's revenue, new markets, customer office, payments operations, and performance marketing functions. Brandman will report to Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay.

Andrew Brandman, Chief Operating Officer at DailyPay

Brandman is a proven executive with over three decades of experience, including 26 years in Financial Services and eight years in SaaS technology. Throughout his career, he has focused on building trusted relationships and driving innovation to help global organizations lead through digital transformation.

"With decades of experience at the intersection of operational and customer focused excellence at globally-recognized Financial Services and Technology companies, Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge to DailyPay and will be a valuable asset in helping accelerate our growth," said Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay. "I'm pleased to welcome him as Chief Operating Officer and look forward to the impact he'll have on streamlining our operations."

Most recently, Brandman served as GVP, Global Regulated Industries at ServiceNow. In earlier roles, he has served as Chief Customer Officer at Fenergo and Salesforce; Chief Administrative Officer at CIT and NYSE Euronext, and has held several senior leadership positions at Credit Suisse First Boston, Banco Santander and UBS.

"I'm thrilled to be part of DailyPay, a mission-driven organization helping millions of workers improve their financial wellbeing by providing them with access to their earned wages and a broad suite of financial wellness solutions," said Andrew Brandman, Chief Operating Officer, DailyPay. "I'm looking forward to unifying various functions within the organization to deliver more value to our customers, both employees and their employers."

Brandman's appointment comes as DailyPay continues to solidify its leadership in the On-Demand Pay and financial wellness space. Named to Forbes' Fintech 50 list earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its growth engine, empowering a platform that delivers instant access to earned wages while offering a full suite of financial wellness tools, geared toward helping workers improve their financial wellbeing.

