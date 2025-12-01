DailyPay Names Caitlin Allen as Chief Brand and Communications Officer

Appointment Comes as the Company Accelerates Its Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, has announced Caitlin Allen as its Chief Brand and Communications Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Allen will report to Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay.

In this role, Allen will oversee brand marketing, communications, social media, and creative. Her appointment rounds out the company's Executive Leadership Team under Chai. Allen is an accomplished communications leader who has spent her career driving brand transformations and shaping corporate reputations across Fortune 500 companies.

"Caitlin's proven track record of building and elevating brands through strategic communications will be a great asset to our business," said Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer. "She brings a deep understanding of how to build trust, differentiate a brand, and crystalize a vision. Her leadership is exactly what we need to accelerate our next phase of growth."

Allen joins DailyPay from eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, where she led Global Brand and CEO Communications. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President and Global Client Relationship Manager at Edelman. Allen specializes in aligning teams around a clear story, developing narratives, and delivering measurable impact - from reputation turnarounds to award-winning campaigns.

"I'm excited to join DailyPay, a mission-driven organization that empowers employees to improve their financial wellbeing," said Caitlin Allen, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, DailyPay. "DailyPay's leadership in On-Demand Pay is well established, and there is a significant opportunity to extend this benefit to millions more. I look forward to working with Nelson and the executive team to achieve the company's ambitious vision."

Allen joins the DailyPay team at a pivotal moment as the company strengthens its leadership in On-Demand Pay and financial wellness. Recently named to the Inc. Power Partners and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, DailyPay continues to focus on platform innovation and company growth - helping workers improve their financial wellbeing through access to earned pay and a full suite of financial wellness tools.

