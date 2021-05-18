DailyPay Raises $500 Million Of Capital, Powering Its Mission To Transform The Financial System

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leader in on-demand pay solutions for enterprises, today announced it has secured $500 million of capital. The company is announcing a $175 million Series D equity round led by Carrick Capital Partners with participation from existing investors. In addition, the company is announcing it has raised $325 million of credit capital from various sources. The Company intends to invest its newly raised capital in new market opportunities for its technology platform, in addition to extending its market leadership position in on-demand pay among the largest employers in the world.

"Since 2016, we have partnered with world-class employers to enable their employees to access or save their pay as they earn it," said Jason Lee , Chief Executive Officer and Founder of DailyPay. "The initial application of our first-of-its-kind technology platform was to redefine how money moves between employers and their employees. We are now expanding our platform to change the relationship between merchants and their shoppers, as well as financial institutions and their customers. This platform enables us to create a new financial system by rewriting the invisible rules of money."

With this round of financing, DailyPay welcomes new investor Carrick Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Carrick as a new partner and to our Board of Directors," said Lee. "The team at Carrick has a demonstrable record of helping companies to scale exponentially and enter the public markets. We are excited to leverage their expertise at this pivotal time of opportunity for DailyPay."

"We have seen the explosion in the on-demand pay industry, and how DailyPay has been leading the category," said Jim Madden, Co-CEO of Carrick Capital Partners. "We chose to invest in DailyPay now because we believe they are only just beginning to respond to the enormous opportunity they have to provide on-demand pay solutions to global enterprises."

"This financing package creates a fortress balance sheet that we can deploy on behalf of employers and their employees," said Scot Parnell, Chief Financial Officer at DailyPay. "The on-demand pay industry requires an exceptionally well-capitalized balance sheet to ensure the highest degree of service delivery, reliability and trust."

80% of Fortune 200 companies that offer on-demand pay partner with DailyPay. Over the last 12 months, the company has reached a number of key milestones. The company grew revenue by 141% in 2020 and released a suite of new products and services that benefit employers, including tools to enable off-cycle payments and remit employee reward payments . Additionally, DailyPay launched ExtendPX, its proprietary white-label solution for Payroll/HCM companies . They also continued to drive the shaping of the regulatory environment, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of California. DailyPay saw significant increases in usage in 2020, remitting payments every single minute of the entire year, to over 6,000 different financial institutions in the United States.

FT Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to DailyPay.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

Contact: David Schwarz or Sehrish Sayani

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.dailypay.com/

SOURCE DailyPay

Related Links

http://www.dailypay.com

