DailyPay Recognized by Everest Group as the Leader in Earned Wage Access

Independent evaluator scored DailyPay highest among all providers based on vision, capability, and market impact

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group has named DailyPay the highest-scoring provider in its 2026 U.S. B2B Earned Wage Access (EWA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment, recognizing the company as the leader in Market Impact, Vision, and Capability.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates providers based on market adoption, technology capabilities, implementation, customer support, and strategic vision. Among the 16 providers, DailyPay received the highest designation - reflecting the company's market leadership, enterprise scale, and strategic vision.

Everest Group US B2B Earned Wage Access (EWA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

"The way people get paid is changing, and employers are looking for solutions that deliver measurable value for their business and their workforce," said Andrew Brandman, Chief Operating Officer, DailyPay. "This recognition reflects our scale and platform strength, our fast, seamless integration into existing payroll systems, and our commitment to modernizing the employer pay experience."

Everest Group cited DailyPay's extensive employer footprint, mature implementation capabilities, deep payroll and HCM integrations as key differentiators.

"Earned wage access is becoming an increasingly strategic component of employee financial wellness as employers seek solutions that improve workforce flexibility while minimizing payroll complexity," says Sharath Hari, Vice President, Everest Group.

"DailyPay's position as a Leader on the Everest Group US B2B Earned Wage Access (EWA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 reflects its significant market scale and mature operating model. Its customer-centricity, strategic partnerships with leading payroll and HCM providers, access to purpose-structured capital to support these programs, and continued investment in financial wellness capabilities reinforce its position as a trusted enterprise EWA provider."

To learn more about Everest Group's U.S. B2B Earned Wage Access (EWA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, visit the website here.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, helping employers modernize how people get their pay. DailyPay serves more than 2,000 employers and over 6 million employees, including many of the world's most recognized brands. By providing real-time access to earned pay and financial wellness tools, DailyPay helps employees manage their finances and helps employers attract and retain talent. DailyPay is helping define the future of pay, where money moves at the speed of work. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press.

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Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

SOURCE DailyPay