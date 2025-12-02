Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics Select Innoviz Technologies as LiDAR Partner for Series Production of Level 4 Autonomous Trucks

This announcement follows Innoviz's previous disclosure that a major commercial vehicle OEM had selected the Company for future series production of Level 4 autonomous trucks, now revealed to be Daimler Truck. Innoviz will supply its InnovizTwo Short-Range LiDAR sensors to support Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics' autonomous commercial vehicle program. As part of a joint development effort, the companies will collaborate to advance the sensors for commercial trucking applications.

Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics plan to integrate Innoviz's LiDAR technology into the autonomous Freightliner Cascadia in combination with Torc's virtual driver as one of several key components enabling Level 4 autonomous trucking. The partnership positions Innoviz's technology as a critical component in Daimler Truck's strategy to bring autonomous trucks to market, with deployment planned across highway and regional routes in North America to help fleet operators improve operational efficiency, and enhance road safety.

"This partnership with Daimler Truck and Torc represents a significant validation of our technology and our position in the autonomous trucking market," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz. "The trucking industry demands LiDAR sensors that can perform reliably in the most challenging conditions while delivering the precision and range needed for safe autonomous operation. Our InnovizTwo sensors have demonstrated compliance with these stringent requirements, and we're excited to support Daimler Truck and Torc in bringing this transformative technology to market."

"Selecting the right LiDAR partner is fundamental to our autonomous trucking strategy," said Rakesh Aneja, Head of Corporate Development at Daimler Truck North America. "Innoviz's proven track record in automotive-grade LiDAR sensors makes them an ideal partner as we advance toward series production. This collaboration brings us closer to delivering autonomous trucks that will reshape the logistics industry."

Mike Avitabile, Head of Engineering at Torc, adds: "Integrating Innoviz's technology into our self-driving vehicle software solution enhances our system's ability to detect, classify, and track objects in real time across diverse road and weather conditions. Innoviz's sensors deliver the consistency and durability required for commercial operation, while supporting the redundancy needed for safe Level 4 autonomy."

The selection strengthens Innoviz's position as a leading LiDAR supplier in the automotive industry and demonstrates Innoviz's ability to serve as a trusted sensing technology partner for commercial vehicles and trucking fleets. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors deliver outstanding resolution, range, and the reliability required for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle applications.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 main locations and more than 100,000 employees globally. Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in North America and a leading provider of innovative products, services, and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. DTNA designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis, and related technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp, and Detroit brands. DTNA is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and support to its customers—helping them keep the world moving. For more information, visit northamerica.daimlertruck.com or daimlertruck.com.

About Torc

Torc, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, Torc has over 20 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. Torc has offices in Montreal, Ann Arbor, Blacksburg, and the Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) area. Headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, Torc also operates an engineering office in Montreal, a fleet operations facility in DFW to support productization and commercialization efforts, and a facility in Ann Arbor to leverage the region's strong autonomous and automotive talent base. Torc's purpose is driving the future of freight with autonomous technology. As the world's leading autonomous trucking solution, we empower exceptional employees, deliver a focused, hub-to-hub autonomous truck product, and provide our customers with the safest, most reliable, and cost-efficient solution to the market.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and in the case of our forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2025 and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

