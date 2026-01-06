Introducing InnovizSMARTer: Combining Scalable, Cost-Effective LiDAR with Edge Compute Platform for Smart Infrastructure Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano

The integration with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano addresses a major barrier in smart infrastructure. High-performing LiDAR sensors generate gigabits per second of raw data, which is impractical for wireless or cloud-based systems. The compact form factor and high GPU efficiency of NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano makes it an ideal selection for edge-processing and real-time compression. InnovizSMARTer reduces data transmission requirements by 1 to 2 orders of magnitude, eliminating the requirement for costly fiber infrastructure and enabling flexible, scalable deployments. The solution supports Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G, as well as other wireless networks, making high-performance 3D perception possible in multiple markets and use cases, including smart cities, mobility, perimeter security, and more.

With a cost-effective, cloud-connected solution, InnovizSMARTer, integrated with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano simplifies installations, allowing customers to deploy more sensors, faster, and in more locations. This is expected to dramatically shorten project timelines and lowers upfront investment, making advanced 3D perception accessible to a wider range of customers and use cases. The cloud-based architecture is designed to allow customers to monitor, manage, and scale their projects remotely, supporting rapid expansion across cities, campuses, and enterprises worldwide.

"This collaboration with NVIDIA demonstrates our commitment to making advanced LiDAR technology accessible and scalable," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "By combining our LiDAR with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we're expecting to open new opportunities for urban mobility, security, and intelligent infrastructure, while reducing deployment costs and complexity."

Customer Benefits:

Real-time, high-resolution 3D sensing with edge compression - no need for high-power compute or fiber connectivity.

Cloud-based for remote monitoring and digital twin applications.

Wireless-first architecture for rapid, cost-effective deployments.

Flexible, interoperable design for a wide range of infrastructure projects.

Live InnovizSMARTer Demonstration at CES 2026

Innoviz is participating in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, taking place from January 6th – 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the live demonstrations at the booth, visitors will be able to explore Innoviz's LiDAR solutions that are purpose-built for smart applications, integrating NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and showing real-time edge AI processing.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. As a Tier-1 supplier to leading automotive manufacturers, Innoviz has proven its technology in the most demanding environments. Through InnovizSMARTer, Innoviz now delivers this same performance in an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors provide industry-leading range, resolution, and reliability, delivering accurate 3D sensing in all weather conditions, day or night. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz serves automotive OEMs, system integrators and commercial enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit innoviz.tech .

