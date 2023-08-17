Dairy and Agriculture Leaders Invest in Water-saving Climate Technology to Grow Animal Feed Indoors

River Ranch Farms, Bar 20 Dairy, De Jong Family Farms, and Producers Dairy Products join Forever Feed Technologies to develop enterprise scale automated on-farm feed mills moving the dairy and beef feed industry forward in reducing water usage and methane emissions. 

HANFORD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Feed Technologies, based in Hanford, CA and American Fork, UT, today announces a multimillion-dollar investment from a renowned group of dairy and agriculture leaders to develop sustainable and enterprise scale automated indoor-growing feed mills. The climate-controlled technology will greatly reduce water, land usage, and methane emissions in helping the industry reach its goal of being "climate neutral" by 2050.

Participating in the funding are River Ranch Farms, Hanford, CA; Bar 20 Dairy, Kerman CA; Producers Dairy Products, Fresno, CA; De Jong Family Farms, Francesville, IN; and additional agriculture leaders. The funding will go towards building the largest and most reliably controlled environment mills, capable of feeding thousands of animals with fresh high-quality feed year-round, enabling producers to responsibly expand their operations to meet growing demands.

Forever Feed Technologies CEO Steve Lindsley said, "We're pleased to have assembled some of the most respected dairy and agriculture leaders in the country to participate in our funding round.  Forever Feed is committed to building world class water-saving technology that will allow our customers, anywhere in the world, to sustainably grow cattle feed 365-days a year."

Jack de Jong, Chairman of Forever Feed Technologies, and owner of River Ranch Farms said, "Investing in a sustainable future for cattle feed compliments similar water and decarbonizing investments, like the many successful digester and manure management projects currently in operation around the country.  We have great confidence in the impressive business and development strategy that Steve and his management team have built."

Steve Shehadey, owner of the award-winning Bar 20 Dairy said, "Our company is committed to building a sustainable future for generations to come. The Forever Feed Mill solution will provide a predictive water-saving and decarbonizing platform that we believe will enhance the output and welfare for our animals while reducing the environmental impact here in the greater Fresno area and potentially all around the world".

Forever Feed Technologies has partnered with international automation and engineering design firms to bring the Forever Feed Mill system to market. More details will be released in the near future.

