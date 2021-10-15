Dairy Food Market Size to Grow by USD 109.07 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Some Key Dairy Food Market Companies

Arla Foods amba

The company offers dairy food such as milk smoothies, cream cheese, and more.

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

The company offers dairy food under the brand name Mengniu Danish Cheese Flavor Yogurt, Yoyi C LC-37, and more.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

The company offers dairy food such as butter, cheese slices, and more.

Dairy Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dairy food market is segmented as below:

Product

Milk



Cheese



Yogurt



Butter



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA



The dairy food market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits. In addition, other factors such as accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food are expected to trigger the dairy food market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2.79% during the forecast period.

Dairy Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 109.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

