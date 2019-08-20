Dairy Ingredients & Dairy Alternatives: Worldwide Market Research Report, 2019 - Protein Demand Driving the Global Dairy Ingredients Market
- An overview of the global market for dairy ingredients and dairy alternatives
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on the trade pattern of the various types of powder dairy ingredients including whey protein, casein, lactose, whole milk and skimmed milk among others
- An overview of dairy alternative products such as soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk and rice milk
- Examination of the effect of supply variations on price trends and demand in each region
- A look at the impact of changing milk production statistics in the Europe, Australia and New Zealand on the global dairy powder trade
- Profiles of major companies in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Amul, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Frieslandcampina, and Sunopta
The global dairy market is driven by the increasing per capita consumption of milk and its derivatives. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing health issues among youth and growing awareness about the nutritional value of dairy-rich products is expected to augment the growth of the market.
Changes in consumer eating habits for numerous reasons - including the growing number of working hours, a growing number of working women and ease of availability of processed foods - is expected to play an important role in driving the demand for dairy ingredients. Dairy ingredients are used extensively in processed foods, bakery products, confectioneries, infant formula, sports nutrition, and beverages, as they impart nutrients and a rich, creamy taste to the final formulation.
The dairy ingredient market is one of the most regulated industries. The value chain of dairy ingredients is complex and delicately balanced. Due to the perishability and sensitive nature of its end uses (infant food being the case in point), there are numerous risks that need to be mitigated in order to maintain the hygiene and quality necessary for the safe consumption of dairy ingredients. It is dependent on the volatile yield of milk from milk farms and other dairy cooperatives.
There are issues such as farmers' livelihood and food prices that must be considered before executing policy changes. The sourcing of the raw material (i.e., milk) - ranging from milking the cattle at farms to transporting the milk without spoilage through cold chain logistics - is one of the most complex and delicate parts of the value chain of dairy ingredients.
The perpetually rising global population is raising food security concerns around the world. Governing bodies and food industry observers continually point out the need for nutritious and balanced diets. Dairy derivatives, being among the most nutritious foods, are sought-after and promoted products by the industry and governing bodies alike. According to a study by the United States Dairy Export Council (USDEC), growth will be driven by economic and population dynamics in developing countries.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction to Dairy Ingredients
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Global Milk Market Scenario
- World Trade in Milk Products in 2017
- International Dairy Price Movements
- Global Milk Trade Statistics
- Dairy Commodities: Trading and Derivatives
- Case Study of Milk Auction: Farmgate
- Relationship Between Dairy and Derivative Products
- Milk and Dairy Ingredients Market Regulations
- Governing Bodies Around the World
- Labeling Regulations
- Effect of USD Volatility on World Dairy Prices and Company Sales
- Example: Arla
Chapter 4 Global Dairy Ingredients Market
- Milk Powder
- Proteins
- Carbohydrates
- Lipids
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Whole Milk Powder (WMP)
- Skimmed Milk Powder
- Whey Powder
- Whey Protein Concentrates
- Whey Protein Hydrolysates
- Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)
- Other Whey Powders
- Milk Protein Concentrates and Milk Protein Isolates
- Milk Protein Concentrate
- Milk Protein Isolate
- Micellar Casein Concentrate
- Milk Proteins
- Lactose and Derivatives
- Food-Grade Lactose
- Pharmaceutical-Grade Lactose
- Industrial-Grade Lactose
- Casein and Caseinate
- Uses of Caseins and Caseinates
- Anhydrous Milkfat
- Storage and Handling
- Applications
- Butter
- Types of Butter
- Applications
- Cheese and Derivatives
- Cheese Categories
- Specialty Cheeses
- Cream Powder
- Blends
- Buttermilk Powder
- Others
- Yogurt
- Permeate
Chapter 5 Global Dairy Ingredients Application Markets
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Processed Foods
- Infant Milk Formula
- Sports and Clinical Nutrition
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Global Dairy Ingredients Regional Markets
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Poland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Portugal
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- South America
- Brazil
- Venezuela
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
Chapter 7 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Protein Demand Driving the Global Dairy Ingredients Market
- Rising Demand for Infant Milk Formula (IMF) Powder
- Rising Demand for Bakery Products
- Restraints
- Threat of Substitutes from Non-Dairy Protein Ingredients
- Health Risks Associated with Adulteration
- Value Chain Analysis
- Effect of Global Free Trade Agreements
- USMCA
- Trade Agreement between China and New Zealand
Chapter 8 Global Dairy Alternatives Market
- Introduction
- Classification of Plant-Based Milk
- Technological Interventions in Improving Quality and Acceptability of Plant-Based Milk Alternatives
- Blending for Nutritional Balance and Improvement in Sensory Acceptability
- Fortification of Plant-Based Milk
- Labeling and Marketing Requirements
- Future Research and Conclusion
- Soymilk
- Almond Milk
- Coconut Milk
- Rice Milk
- Other Dairy Alternatives
- Oat Milk
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agropur
- Amul
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arla Foods Ingredients
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Dairy Farmers Of America, Inc.
- Earth's Own Food
- Eden Foods, Inc.
- Euroserum
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.
- Frieslandcampina
- Frischli Milchwerke GmbH
- Glanbia Plc
- Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- Kerry, Inc.
- Kruger Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Lactalis Ingredients
- Marron Foods
- Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association
- Mct Dairies, Inc.
- Milk Specialties Global
- Molkerei Ammerland Eg
- Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Ltd.
- O-At-Ka
- Omira Oberland-Milchverwertung Gmbh
- Ornua Co-Operative Ltd.
- Proliant Dairy Ingredients
- Saputo, Inc.
- Sill Entreprises
- Sodiaal Group
- Sunopta
- Synlait Milk Ltd.
- Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Co. Ltd.
- Uelzena Eg
- Valio Ltd.
- Vitasoy International
- Vitusa Global
- Volac International Ltd.
- Whitewave Foods (D.B.A. Danone North America)
