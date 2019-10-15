Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market accounted for $14.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

High demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics and new technological developments in protein ingredients are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of consumer awareness, increasing raw material and manufacturing costs are restraining market growth.

Dairy proteins are inaccessible from skim milk using milk protein concentrates and covering filtration. Dairy protein milk fraction are enriched in bound calcium and comprise both casein and whey protein in the same ratio as milk.

Based on the application, the dairy products segment is likely to enormously due to the increasing demand for industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages, and many others. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of dairy protein ingredients by functional food and presence of top leading players of dairy protein manufacturers in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market include E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestl SA, Cargill Inc., Lactalis S.A, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Danone SA, DSM N.V., Amba, APS Biogroup and Arla Foods amba.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Ingredients

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vitamin & Minerals

5.3 Nucleotides

5.4 Colostrum

5.5 Dairy Protein

5.5.1 Casein Protein

5.5.1.1 Cod Protein Hydrolysate (CPH)

5.5.1.2 C-phycocyanin (CPC)

5.5.1.3 Cysteine Protease Inhibitor (CPI)

5.5.2 Whey Protein

5.5.2.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (wpc)

5.5.2.2 Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

5.5.2.3 Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH)

5.6 Prebiotics

5.6.1 Galacto Oligosaccharides

5.6.2 Lactitol

5.6.3 Lacto Bionic

5.6.4 Lactulose



6 Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bakery & Confectionaries

6.3 Dairy Products

6.4 Functional Food

6.5 Infant Formula & Clinical Nutrition

6.6 Personal Care



7 Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co. Proliant Inc.

9.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.3 Nestl SA

9.4 Cargill Inc.

9.5 Lactalis S.A

9.6 Groupe Lactalis S.A. Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

9.7 Danone SA

9.8 DSM N.V.

9.9 Amba

9.10 APS Biogroup

9.11 Arla Foods amba



