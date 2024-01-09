DAISY LAUNCHES NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION AND SERVICES COMPANY FOR SMART HOMES

Technology servicing at home now as simple, ongoing, and intuitive as housekeeping, landscape, and pest control

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home technology help is about to get much easier with the launch of Daisy, a new national home and small business tech services company. Daisy is the first nationwide solution to address a growing market need – helping consumers spend more time using and enjoying technology in their homes and less time being frustrated. The company will have numerous offices in California, Texas, Florida, Connecticut, and North Carolina by Q2, and is building out the first national franchise model in the smart home industry. Daisy expects to be in at least 16 markets in 2024, with a plan to be nationwide in 2025.

Smart home technologies are designed to simplify lives and make people more productive, but most people face challenges with setup, integration, and ongoing maintenance of home devices – so much so that nearly 60% want professional help in setting them up; up 30% from 20191. With the average home hosting 22 internet-connected devices2, Daisy simplifies installation and maintenance with a friendly and efficient service that enables consumers to find more joy and less frazzle with their smart devices.

In addition to installations and repairs, Daisy will offer a recurring model with frequent servicing and support to maintain and optimize technology in a home or office. These affordable service plans cover everything from installation and optimization of new devices, to ensuring ongoing compatibility and interoperability between devices, to providing customers dedicated technology support throughout their lives. High-touch support, intuitive applications, thoughtful solutions pre-designed to exceed customer needs, dependable brands and products, innovative thinking, and ongoing marketing are all a part of the Daisy model and brand.

"Having spent much of my career in franchising and home services, the need for a national home technology services brand is essential," said Hagan Kappler, founder and CEO. "Homes are integrating more technology, while nearly half of the professional workforce needs to be productive from their home offices. Home technology has become the most important home service of all, much more so than existing service providers like pest control, landscaping, housecleaning, and other ongoing home maintenance services, and we are positioning ourselves to be the curator to help people with their technology needs."

Kappler speaks from a place of understanding. She has led home services franchise brands across multiple sectors including pest control, HVAC, plumbing, insulation, and home cleaning. She has been part of supporting and growing top national brands in the sector and beyond, including Club Car, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean, Starbucks, and Trane. Kappler has also assembled the strongest team in the industry with backgrounds from Crumbl, Apple, Best Buy, Meta, Rivian, ServiceMaster brands, and Terminix.

Daisy Now Available for Franchising

Daisy is delivering these solutions through significant investment in a branch success system designed to ensure national brand consistency and a strong culture for existing home technology integrators and new franchise owners to support them in delivering these solutions to their customers. The branch support system will include 24-7-365 call centers, accounting and finance support, purchasing and solutions support, business coaching, growth and value creation plans, and marketing and sales support.

"After a comprehensive study of the industry and reaching out to hundreds of existing integrators, Daisy has designed a support system to help ensure the ongoing success of our branch, as well as other future branch owners," said Matt Walin, brand ambassador, Daisy.

Daisy received seed funding from venture capital firms, franchise industry leaders, and public and PE-backed and home services executives, and is currently working to close a significant Series A round of investment.

Daisy is a nationwide home and small business technology services company that simplifies smart home and office technology to make it work and perform optimally for its users, solving one of the biggest in-home problems today and bringing more joy into the home and office. For more information or to register as a future business partner, franchisee, or customer, please visit www.daisyco.com.

1 Parks Support Services for Modern Connected Lifestyles, based on 10,010 households, 2022

2 2022 Deloitte study. Fastest growing devices include smart cameras, smart doorbells, home hubs, smart light bulbs, smart speakers, smart plugs, smart thermostats, smart TV's, smart appliances

