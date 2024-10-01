Daiya Elevates Plant-Based Pizza with a Major Line Overhaul

The refreshed products boast a lighter, fluffier, and crispier gluten-free crust, with enhanced rich tomato sauce and now paired with Daiya's reformulated cheese made with Daiya Oat Cream™ blend. This cheese, crafted with proprietary plant-based cultures, was introduced earlier this year as a breakthrough for consumers seeking the indulgence of dairy, without the dairy itself. Offering a richer, creamier, and meltier texture, combined with the upgraded crust, zesty sauce and carefully selected plant-based meats, these pizzas promise a delicious, flavor-packed option that satisfies all cravings.

Daiya's new and improved pizza line includes a variety of options for the plant-based curious and flexitarians alike:

Cheese Pizza – A classic with a delicious tomato sauce featuring herby flavors that amplify the cheesiness.

– A classic with a delicious tomato sauce featuring herby flavors that amplify the cheesiness. Meatless Pepperoni Pizza – Now with new meatless pepperoni slices that offer a spicier, meatier flavor.

– Now with new meatless pepperoni slices that offer a spicier, meatier flavor. Supreme Pizza – Packed with a vibrant assortment of vegetables, Beyond Meat® meatless sausage, and a generous layer of melted plant-based mozzarella.

– Packed with a vibrant assortment of vegetables, Beyond Meat® meatless sausage, and a generous layer of melted plant-based mozzarella. Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza – Topped with a blend of flavorful onions, bell peppers, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and basil, all complemented by a herby tomato sauce and dairy-free mozzarella.

– Topped with a blend of flavorful onions, bell peppers, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and basil, all complemented by a herby tomato sauce and dairy-free mozzarella. Meatless BBQ Chick'n Pizza – Features a smoky, tangy BBQ sauce paired with pulled plant-based chick'n-style shreds, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, and parsley.

– Features a smoky, tangy BBQ sauce paired with pulled plant-based chick'n-style shreds, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, and parsley. Meatless Meat Lovers Pizza – Loaded with Beyond Meat® sausage crumbles and refreshed plant-based pepperoni slices for a hearty, satisfying taste.

"At Daiya, we've made it our mission to ensure there's a dairy-free and gluten-free option that doesn't sacrifice on taste and truly stands out on supermarket shelves," said Melanie Domer, Chief Commercial Officer at Daiya. "By investing millions into our bakery facility, we've been able to completely overhaul nearly every aspect of our pizzas, delivering an enhanced taste that meets the high standards of pizza lovers everywhere."

The refresh follows a multi-million-dollar investment into a bakery facility at the dairy-free-dairy brand's LEED certified manufacturing space in British Columbia, Canada. This significant investment has enabled Daiya to produce all components of the pizzas in-house, doubling production capacity to deliver the best dairy-free pizza experience available. The company plans to also roll out improvements across their Flatbread line later this year.

Research* shows that the average American enjoys pizza three times a month, with 74% of consumers saying they would be happy to eat it for any meal. As pizza remains an American favorite, the refreshed line is designed to elevate the plant-based pizza experience by addressing common challenges faced across the category, including inconsistent taste and texture in plant-based cheese.

Daiya's new pizzas are priced between $9.99 and $12.99 and are available at major retailers across the US, including Whole Foods, Kroger, and Walmart, and in Canada at Loblaws, Whole Foods, Metro, and Save on Foods. For more information on Daiya products, visit www.daiyafoods.com .

* https://www.pmq.com/american-pizza-consumption-2024/#:~:text=A%20new%20poll%20of%205%2C000,slices%20in%20a%20single%20year .

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been a pioneer of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward foods like pizza, Mac & Cheese, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, or follow us on Instagram and Tik Tok.

SOURCE Daiya