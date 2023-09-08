Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Jonathan D. Pond, LLC

News provided by

Dakota Wealth Management

08 Sep, 2023, 16:06 ET

Strategic acquisition brings AUM to approximately $3.8 billion

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm serving high net worth individuals and families, has entered into an agreement to acquire Jonathan D. Pond, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisory firm managing approximately $350 million in Newton, MA.

A published author and television and radio personality, Emmy award-winning Jonathan D. Pond is considered a pioneer in bringing personalized money guidance directly to American households. Mr. Pond joins Dakota Wealth along with his advisory team, Nicolé Keane, CFP® and John Annino.

"Jonathan has built an exceptional team centered around highly effective wealth management solutions for their clients," said Peter Raimondi, Founder and CEO, Dakota Wealth Management.

Client service and advice will remain the top priority for both companies throughout the transition. The professional teams from both Dakota Wealth Management and Jonathan D. Pond, LLC will remain in place to serve their current clientele. Mr. Pond will join Dakota Wealth as Managing Director, and Ms. Keane as Director, Senior Wealth Advisor.

"Dakota is an ideal fit for our clients. It's one thing to say that clients always come first, but quite another to incorporate that in the daily Dakota ethos," Pond noted. "We found their advisors and administrators to be true professionals in the business of making a positive difference in people's lives. It's a true synergy, and we are delighted to join them."

"We were particularly struck by Dakota's multi-generational expertise," added Keane. "Both current clients and the younger members of their families will benefit from our ability to expand and tailor our financial planning offerings."

This is the third Massachusetts office for Dakota Wealth Management. The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based firm now has 14 offices in 11 states. 

Jonathan D. Pond, LLC was founded in 1987 to provide investment management and financial planning services to individuals and families at each stage of their financial journey with a focus on retirement and estate planning goals, insurance, tax minimization, gifting strategies, and controlling investment risk.

Dakota Wealth Management was launched in May 2018 to deliver a transformational wealth management experience dedicated to creating multi-generational wealth and success for clients and partners. Since its founding, Dakota Wealth Management has grown assets under management both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management, wealth and estate planning, and full-service tax planning firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens and founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota elevates wealth management to an art with thoughtfully designed investment portfolios and personalized wealth management services. Dakota also provides a full suite of financial planning, estate and tax services for selected clients. For more information, visit www.dakotawm.com.

SOURCE Dakota Wealth Management

Also from this source

Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Stillwater Investment Management, LLC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.