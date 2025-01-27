Dalan Animal Health Taps Dr. Erin Strait to Drive Next Wave of Innovation as Chief Scientific Officer

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalan Animal Health, a pioneering biotechnology company developing vaccines that leverage innate immunity, announced today the appointment of Erin Strait, DVM, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective January 27, 2025. Dr. Strait brings extensive experience in veterinary biologics development and will lead the company's expanding research and development initiatives from its headquarters in Athens, Georgia.

Strait joins Dalan from Ceva Animal Health, where she served as Director of Innovation and Development for U.S. Poultry and Swine Biologics.

"I am thrilled to join Dalan Animal Health at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Dr. Erin Strait. "The company's pioneering research and development efforts, from developing the world's first honeybee vaccine to advancing shrimp health solutions, underscore a deep commitment to innovation in animal health. I am eager to build on Dr. Freitak's groundbreaking science and unlock new, transformative applications of innate immunity across a diverse range of species."

Dr. Strait earned both her Ph.D. in Immunobiology and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University. Prior to her role at Ceva Animal Health, she served as Director of Biology Discover, U.S. Swine Biologics at Merck Animal Health, accumulating significant expertise in advancing innovative diagnostics and vaccines from research concept to licensure. In her role as CSO, she will lead efforts to strengthen Dalan's research presence, expand the scientific team, and drive the company's strategic vision to further advance its innovative vaccine platform and explore new frontiers in animal health.

"Dr. Strait's deep expertise in immunology and proven track record in bringing novel biologics to market makes her the ideal leader for our scientific initiatives," said Dr. Annette Kleiser, CEO of Dalan Animal Health. "Her appointment strengthens our ability to develop groundbreaking solutions for unmet needs in animal health, food production and beyond."

Dr. Dalial Freitak, Founding CSO of Dalan Animal Health, added, "Dr. Strait's unique combination of scientific expertise and strategic vision aligns perfectly with our mission to transform animal health through innovative vaccine development. Her leadership will be instrumental as we expand Dalan's platform beyond our initial successes in honeybee and shrimp health."

About Dalan Animal Health

Dalan Animal Health (www.dalan.com) is dedicated to bringing the world transformative animal health solutions to support a more sustainable future. Dalan plans to develop vaccines for other honeybee diseases and underserved invertebrate species, such as shrimp, to deliver a more sustainable food supply. Dalan's biotech innovation has been recognized through numerous international awards such as TIME's Best Inventions, Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, and most recently featured in FORBES. The company is headquartered in Athens, Georgia at the University of Georgia's Innovation Hub.

SOURCE Dalan Animal Health, Inc.