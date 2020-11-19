d'Alba White Truffle Spray Serum, sold with over 5 million units

Unlike other serums, it doesn't just work as part of your morning or nighttime skincare routine, but it can also be used as a setting spray for makeup for an instant face pick-me-up so you can enjoy the anti-aging and skin-enhancing effects of this serum anytime, anywhere. Initially launched as a recommended product for women seeking excellent skincare, this serum is now a flagship item of d'Alba.

Formulated with Italian white truffle extracts and avocado oil which is a powerful skin superfood, this serum is rich in antioxidants, providing intense moisture and hydration to the skin.

An official from d'Alba said, 'It has been widely used to care for skin irritation caused by wearing face masks and treat skin dryness due to changing seasons, which has resulted to an increase in sales. In return of the interest and support that we received for d'Alba products, we will continue to work hard to ensure the satisfaction of our customers.

d'Alba has recently expanded its sales in different regions globally including Germany, Japan, and Russia, and will continue to broaden its scope in overseas markets in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia by having its official online brand store in Amazon, which is one of biggest online shopping sites worldwide.

d'Alba focuses on increasing brand and product awareness through social media in addition to launching its official online brand store in Amazon, and its brand recognition continues to grow rapidly because of the quality of the products that they offer.

In response to the warm welcome that the White Truffle Spray Serum has received in the U.S. d'Alba will offer a limited-edition White Truffle Glow Skin Set to its customers through their online store in Amazon. The set will be offered at a discounted price and comes with free samples.

SOURCE d'Alba