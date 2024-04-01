d'Alba's Vegan Beauty Revolution: White Truffle Spray Serum Takes Global Market by Storm

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its iconic White Truffle First Spray Serum, premium vegan brand d'Alba is experiencing remarkable growth in the international market, and there seems to be no slowing down.

In the first quarter of this year alone, d'Alba successfully penetrated five major European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland. Now, the brand is gearing up to expand its footprint further, with plans to enter new markets in South America, notably Mexico, and India in the upcoming quarter.

d'Alba's Amazon best-sellers

March 2024 marked a significant milestone for d'Alba as it garnered tremendous success in the global market. The White Truffle First Spray Serum clinched the top spot as the number 1 face mist on Amazon in the US, Canada, Spain, and Germany. Additionally, the Double Serum All-in-One Multi Balm soared to become the number 1 eye balm on Amazon in Canada, Germany and Spain. Notably, the Waterfull Tone Up Sunscreen claimed the 1st place on UK Amazon. Other d'Alba products, such as the White Truffle First Aromatic Spray Serum, secured spots in the Top 10 across various Amazon countries.

The White Truffle Double Cream & Serum, another fan-favorite featuring the signature white truffles, offers customizable skincare solutions tailored to individual skin needs and types. With the aqua serum and intense cream, individuals can make a skin palette, or a skin formula matching their needs. Using more of the aqua serum for everyday hydration and water-oil balance, and the intense cream for extra nutrition or on cold winter days. Sales of the Double Cream & Serum have surged by an impressive 235% on US Amazon as customers rave for this luxury skincare indulgence.

Across Korea, more than 16 luxury PS, dermatology clinics, and beauty clinics have adopted and recommended d'Alba products for their patients and clients. The brand has also garnered attention from makeup artists like Tanielle Jai, Nikki La Rose, Julia Admas and Misha Shahzada. Particularly, dermatologists such as Jenny Liu have also joined the chorus of positive reviews, further amplifying d'Alba's reputation as a skincare powerhouse.

d'Alba's luxury skincare line has garnered widespread acclaim from celebrities, mega influencers, makeup artists, and dermatologists alike. Celebrities and influencers such as Elnaz Golrokh, Mai Pham, Lindsay Arnold, Christen Dominique, Carli Bybel, and Painted by Spencer have endorsed d'Alba as their go-to skincare for flawless skin. Behind the scenes, esteemed makeup artists such as Tanielle Jai, Nikki La Rose, Julia Admas, and Misha Shahzada have also joined the chorus of praise. Even dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu have lent their support, further cementing d'Alba's reputation as a skincare powerhouse.

With its innovative formulations, commitment to vegan beauty, and endorsements from industry experts, d'Alba continues to redefine the skincare landscape, delivering unparalleled results and earning the trust of beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

SOURCE d'Alba