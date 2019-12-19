DALBAR Announces 2019 Annuity Service Award Winners

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service matters. This is a maxim that is true across all industries and for every product. Of course for some products the stakes are higher than for others. Annuities are certainly one such product, considering the length of time people own them for and the importance of the product to their long-term financial well-being.

Today DALBAR recognized those annuity providers delivering best-in-class telephone support to contract owners. These award-winning institutions stood out from the competition after a year-long audit of customer interactions against criteria covering all aspects of the service experience. The winners of the 2019 Annuity Service Award are:

Guardian Retirement Contact Center

AIG Individual Retirement Contact Center

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "Annuity products are great in that they have a ton of features and available riders which allow them to be customized to meet individual investor needs. A knowledgeable representative can really translate those features into specific benefits and explain the ins and outs of the products to contract owners. If they are able to do that with a smile in their voice, it can make a huge difference."

Brendan Yeager elaborates, "We have been reviewing customer service in financial services for more than three decades. Over that time we have identified those behaviors that lead, time and again, to highly satisfied customers. These behaviors, combined with the deep product and regulatory knowledge that comes from our industry-specific focus, form the basis of the criteria used to determine award eligibility. Simply put, this year's award winners executed better than their competition."

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

