DALBAR Announces 2019 Financial Intermediary Service Award Winners

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DALBAR recognized those companies providing industry-leading telephone support to financial advisors, agents and other intermediaries. These firms stood out from the competition in the service being provided to this critical audience after a year-long audit of their service delivery, based on direct observation and evaluation. The winners of the 2019 Financial Intermediary Service Award are:

Goldman Sachs

BlackRock

Park Avenue Securities

Pacific Life

"Financial advisors are a unique and demanding audience. Those firms who understand them best and can adapt their service standards accordingly are really able to stand out from the pack," explains DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager. "At DALBAR we have been focused on the advisor community since our inception. This deep understanding is reflected in our award criteria."

Advisors understand both the industry and specific products really well; as a result representatives also need to be extremely knowledgeable to establish their own credibility with this audience. Unlike the average investor who will only call once or twice per year, advisors will often reach out to a specific company multiple times in a single day. This magnifies the impact of service quality and gives individual representatives an opportunity to form personal relationships with them. Time is money to financial professionals and therefore efficiency is key. DALBAR recognizes this and our transaction requirements focus on the most important details; allowing the advisor to get off the phone quickly while at the same time avoiding the need to call back.

For more information about DALBAR Awards or our Customer Experience Audit programs, please visit www.dalbar.com or contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or bhalloran@dalbar.com.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dalbar.com

